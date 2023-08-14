MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al-Ittihad win Saudi league opener, Malcom nets hat-trick for Al-Hilal

Al-Ittihad, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, lined up with Ballon d’Or winner and former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema leading the line while N’Golo Kante and Fabinho anchored the midfield.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 23:25 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema in action against Al Raed in Saudi Professional League.
Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema in action against Al Raed in Saudi Professional League. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema in action against Al Raed in Saudi Professional League. | Photo Credit: AP

Al-Ittihad began its Saudi Pro League title defence with an emphatic 3-0 win over Al-Raed on Monday while Al-Hilal’s Malcom grabbed a hat-trick to secure a 3-1 win over Abha.

Al-Ittihad, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, lined up with Ballon d’Or winner and former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema leading the line while N’Golo Kante and Fabinho anchored the midfield.

Benzema failed to score but after a goalless first half, the Frenchman grabbed an assist when Fabinho’s well-timed tackle in midfield launched a counter-attack and the striker found Abderrazak Hamdallah on the wing.

The Morocco forward, who scored 21 league goals last season, had missed a sitter from close range moments earlier but this time he composed himself, cut into the box beating two defenders and scored just before the hour mark.

Read | Chelsea signs Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee

Brazilian midfielder Igor Coronado then scored twice in six minutes - first playing a one-two and curling a shot past the despairing dive of Ahmad Al-Harbi in the 73rd and then pouncing on a rebound off a long-range Kante strike to fire home.

Al-Hilal, who is expected to sign Neymar from Paris St Germain this week, put the disappointment of its Arab Club Champions Cup final loss to Al-Nassr on Saturday behind it to win its league opener at Abha.

Malcom opened the scoring just past the half-hour when Salem Aldawsari was released down the left channel, drawing the goalkeeper off his line, with the Saudi winger quickly finding the Brazilian who fired into an empty net.

Abha equalised two minutes later in spectacular fashion when skipper Saad Bguir picked up the ball from well outside the box and took a shot that looped over the keeper into the net.

However, Malcom restored Al-Hilal’s lead 10 minutes after the break when keeper Devis Epassy failed to keep a low shot out as the ball trickled over the line. Malcom completed his treble when he set himself up for a volley into the bottom corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are in action later on Monday against Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League /

Al Ittihad /

Al-Hilal /

Karim Benzema

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup Finals 2023, Group Stage Team Squads: Alcaraz to lead Spain, Djokovic to play for Serbia
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE World Cup: Vidit stuns Nepomniachtchi, joins Gukesh, Arjun and Praggnanandhaa in quarterfinals; Harika exits
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, LIVE: Saudi Pro League - Kick-off soon; Line-ups out; Ronaldo handed a rest; Henderson and Mane start
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al-Ittihad win Saudi league opener, Malcom nets hat-trick for Al-Hilal
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea signs Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al-Ittihad win Saudi league opener, Malcom nets hat-trick for Al-Hilal
    Reuters
  2. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, LIVE: Saudi Pro League - Kick-off soon; Line-ups out; Ronaldo handed a rest; Henderson and Mane start
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: It’s a fabulous move for him, says Lineker on Bellingham signing for Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bengaluru FC begins Durand Cup campaign with 1-1 draw against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  5. De Bruyne to miss UEFA Super Cup with injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup Finals 2023, Group Stage Team Squads: Alcaraz to lead Spain, Djokovic to play for Serbia
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE World Cup: Vidit stuns Nepomniachtchi, joins Gukesh, Arjun and Praggnanandhaa in quarterfinals; Harika exits
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, LIVE: Saudi Pro League - Kick-off soon; Line-ups out; Ronaldo handed a rest; Henderson and Mane start
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al-Ittihad win Saudi league opener, Malcom nets hat-trick for Al-Hilal
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea signs Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment