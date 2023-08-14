MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: Klopp and Pochettino both find positives after Chelsea, Liverpool stalemate

For Chelsea, it was an indication that its poor form last season may not have continued through the summer, while Klopp says that he saw good spells from both clubs and was happy to take the point. 

Published : Aug 14, 2023 19:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp are both finding positives in their 1-1 Premier League season-opening draw at Stamford Bridge.

For Chelsea, it was an indication that its poor form last season may not have continued through the summer, while Klopp says that he saw good spells from both clubs and was happy to take the point. 

“Fantastic way to start the season, unbelievable game,” said Pochettino, who previously managed Southampton and Tottenham in the league.

“The start was pretty convincing,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. “We scored two wonderful goals, one was disallowed for offside.

“We opened up the door for Chelsea, we lost the ball in moments where it was difficult to prepare for it. It gave the game a different direction, so we were not in control of the game.”

However, Klopp insisted he is still “really looking forward” to the season ahead.

Read the full story here

Related Topics

Mauricio Pochettino /

Jurgen Klopp /

Chelsea /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Klopp and Pochettino both find positives after Chelsea, Liverpool stalemate
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando seeks more time for players to adapt, bring their A-game
    PTI
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England’s Walsh relishing chance to silence Sydney crowd
    AFP
  5. Andy Murray back for Britain’s Davis Cup campaign
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. VIDEO: Klopp and Pochettino both find positives after Chelsea, Liverpool stalemate
    AFP
  2. Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC secures knockouts qualification with win over Tribhuvan Army
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC increases men’s Champions League prize money by 200 percent; introduces Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid signs goalkeeper Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea
    Reuters
  5. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Klopp and Pochettino both find positives after Chelsea, Liverpool stalemate
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando seeks more time for players to adapt, bring their A-game
    PTI
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England’s Walsh relishing chance to silence Sydney crowd
    AFP
  5. Andy Murray back for Britain’s Davis Cup campaign
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment