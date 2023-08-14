VIDEO: Klopp and Pochettino both find positives after Chelsea, Liverpool stalemate

Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp are both finding positives in their 1-1 Premier League season-opening draw at Stamford Bridge.

For Chelsea, it was an indication that its poor form last season may not have continued through the summer, while Klopp says that he saw good spells from both clubs and was happy to take the point.

“Fantastic way to start the season, unbelievable game,” said Pochettino, who previously managed Southampton and Tottenham in the league.

“The start was pretty convincing,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. “We scored two wonderful goals, one was disallowed for offside.

“We opened up the door for Chelsea, we lost the ball in moments where it was difficult to prepare for it. It gave the game a different direction, so we were not in control of the game.”

However, Klopp insisted he is still “really looking forward” to the season ahead.

