VIDEO: It’s a fabulous move for him, says Lineker on Bellingham signing for Real Madrid

Former English forward Gary Lineker was all praise for Jude Bellingham on his move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old got off to an impressive start as he scored on his La Liga debut as Real Madrid posted a comprehensive 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Bellingham, touted to be one of the best midfielders in the world, joined Carlo Ancelotti’s side in June on a six year deal for £88.5 million.

“I think it’s a fabulous move for Jude Bellingham. We all know how successful Real Madrid is. They’ve got 14 Champions League titles, their record is incredible” said Lineker in an interview.

“For Bellingham to first learn his trade in Dortmund, in a place like Germany which is a brilliant footballing country, was actually good for him. He’s clearly incredibly mature, captaining a club like Dortmund in his teens. I think this is a good step for him.” he added.