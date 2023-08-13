MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Football club founded by Holocaust survivors becomes first Jewish side to play in German Cup

The fifth-tier team swiftly went behind with the visitors scoring two early goals through Lukas Nmecha and Jonas Wind to dampen hopes of an upset.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 21:47 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Makkabi Berlin players pose for a team group photo before the DFB Pokal match.
Makkabi Berlin players pose for a team group photo before the DFB Pokal match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Makkabi Berlin players pose for a team group photo before the DFB Pokal match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Makkabi Berlin became the first Jewish team to compete in the German Cup when it was beaten 6-0 by Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The fifth-tier team swiftly went behind with the visitors scoring two early goals through Lukas Nmecha and Jonas Wind to dampen hopes of an upset.

ALSO READ | Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG - Reports

But Makkabi didn’t fold against the Bundesliga team backed by car manufacturer Volkswagen, and Kanto Fitiavana Voahariniaina was unfortunate to see an apparent goal ruled out for offside.

Wolfsburg put the result beyond doubt early in the second half and would have scored more but for Makkabi goalkeeper Jack Krause, who earned the home fans’ biggest cheers. Tiago Tomas had two goals off the bench for Wolfsburg.

Makkabi, which was founded by Holocaust survivors in 1970, had already made history just by qualifying for the 64-team German Cup – by winning the Berlin Cup for the first time – to become the first Jewish club to take part since the tournament was started under the Nazis in 1935. Jews were excluded at the time.

Makkabi Berlin co-founder Marian Wajselfisz points to the date below an old photo of the team during an interview with The Associated Press, in Berlin, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. When Makkabi Berlin takes the field on Sunday Aug. 13, 2023, the soccer club founded by Holocaust survivors will become the first Jewish team to play in the German Cup.
Makkabi Berlin co-founder Marian Wajselfisz points to the date below an old photo of the team during an interview with The Associated Press, in Berlin, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. When Makkabi Berlin takes the field on Sunday Aug. 13, 2023, the soccer club founded by Holocaust survivors will become the first Jewish team to play in the German Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Makkabi Berlin co-founder Marian Wajselfisz points to the date below an old photo of the team during an interview with The Associated Press, in Berlin, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. When Makkabi Berlin takes the field on Sunday Aug. 13, 2023, the soccer club founded by Holocaust survivors will become the first Jewish team to play in the German Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

“The game is a yearning, that there shouldn’t be anything historic about it,” Central Council of Jews in Germany leader Josef Schuster said before the game. “For 90 minutes (or more) it’s all about who wins in a fair, sporting competition – nothing more. These moments give a magic that I would wish for more often in our everyday society.”

Elsewhere, Augsburg became the third top-division team to be eliminated in the first round after losing 2-0 to third-division Unterhaching. Augsburg’s fellow Bundesliga clubs Werder Bremen and Bochum lost their games the day before.

Last season’s runner-up Eintracht Frankfurt beat Lokomotive Leipzig 7-0 in a game that was repeatedly interrupted by fans throwing pyrotechnics and other objects, leading the referee to take the teams off briefly.

Fifth-division Oberachern held top-tier Freiburg at bay for an hour before conceding the first goal in what finished a 2-0 win for Freiburg. Heidenheim beat Rostocker FC 8-0.

Related Topics

German Cup /

Wolfsburg /

Freiburg

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Liverpool, LIVE: Premier League - CHE 1 - 1 LIV; Diaz opens scoring; Disasi equalises on debut; Chilwell goal ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Football club founded by Holocaust survivors becomes first Jewish side to play in German Cup
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 5th T20I, Live Score: India 141/6; Suryakumar Yadav falls
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with intense spell in Maharaja Trophy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Football club founded by Holocaust survivors becomes first Jewish side to play in German Cup
    AP
  2. Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Record signing Harry Kane says he joined Bayern Munich to win titles
    Reuters
  4. Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: Santi Cazorla talks about his La Liga career, playing in Qatar and the remodelled Villarreal stadium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Liverpool, LIVE: Premier League - CHE 1 - 1 LIV; Diaz opens scoring; Disasi equalises on debut; Chilwell goal ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Football club founded by Holocaust survivors becomes first Jewish side to play in German Cup
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 5th T20I, Live Score: India 141/6; Suryakumar Yadav falls
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with intense spell in Maharaja Trophy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment