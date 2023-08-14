MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea agrees British record £115 mn fee for Caicedo: Reports

The 21-year-old Ecuador international had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool, who on Friday agreed a reported record £110 million fee with Brighton.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 10:37 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Moises Caicedo in action for Brighton & Hove Albion.
FILE PHOTO: Moises Caicedo in action for Brighton & Hove Albion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Moises Caicedo in action for Brighton & Hove Albion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea has agreed a British record transfer fee of £115 million (Rs 1211 crore, $146 million, 133 million euros) for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to media reports on Monday.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool, who on Friday agreed a reported record £110 million fee with Brighton.

ALSO READ | Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports

But it became clear over the weekend that Caicedo preferred a move to Chelsea and will join the west London club on an eight-year contract, according to the reports.

Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday, hope Caicedo will be available for next weekend’s trip to West Ham United.

He could line up in Mauricio Pochettino’s team alongside Enzo Fernandez, who cost what was then a British record £107 million when he joined from Benfica earlier this year.

Caicedo was left out of Brighton’s squad for their season-opening 4-1 win at home to Luton Town on Saturday.

