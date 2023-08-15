MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit Philadelphia in Leagues Cup semifinal

Messi, the reigning World Cup Golden Ball winner for Argentina, made his debut for Miami as the Leagues Cup began after completing his signing with the Herons last month.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 09:49 IST , Chester, Philadelphia - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Charlotte FC during the second half of a Leagues Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Charlotte FC during the second half of a Leagues Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Charlotte FC during the second half of a Leagues Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC look to continue its storybook run in the Leagues Cup when it faces the host Philadelphia Union in a semifinal on Tuesday night in Chester.

Messi, the reigning World Cup Golden Ball winner for Argentina, made his debut for Miami as the Leagues Cup began after completing his signing with the Herons last month.

He’s been the most dynamic player in the competition contested among all 47 clubs of MLS and Liga MX, scoring eight goals and assisting two more while helping Miami post a 4-0-1 record in the tournament.

That’s a dramatic reversal of form for Miami, which is still in last in the MLS Eastern Conference regular season standings and had gone winless in 11 league games prior to Messi’s arrival.

“We’ve kind of been through a lot this year,” Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender said. “So for us to play well in Leagues Cup, for our first time in this tournament, has been good just to kind of build that morale, build that mentality, get that feeling of winning back.”

ALSO READ | Morata, Depay lead Atletico to 3-1 win over Granada; Felix booed on bench

Miami cruised to a 4-0 win over Charlotte in a home quarterfinal on Friday night. But the Union on paper should provide the toughest test Messi’s Miami has faced and will mark only the second time Messi has hit the road in this tournament.

Philadelphia has won the last two Eastern Conference regular season titles and is third in those standings again this season after a slow start.

The Union are likely to have attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag back in the fold after he missed Friday’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Mexico side Queretaro with a mild knee sprain. However, regular-season scoring leader Julian Carranza could miss out after suffering a mild hamstring strain in the late stages of that win.

Gazdag has four goals this tournament -- including three from the penalty spot. Eight of his nine league goals have also come from penalties, and he also leads the Union with nine regular-season assists.

“He trained today fully and looked great,” Philly manager Jim Curtin said of Gazdag on Monday. “Happy to have him back and it’s a relief that it wasn’t more serious. He’s Hungarian. He’s tough by nature and he’s not missing this one.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Miami FC /

Philadelphia Union /

MLS /

Lionel Messi /

Liga MX /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi fine after tweaking left ankle
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit Philadelphia in Leagues Cup semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Defending champion Bayern Munich’s search for goalkeeper continues
    AP
  4. Auger-Aliassime snaps losing streak with win over Berrettini in Cincinnati
    Reuters
  5. Morata, Depay lead Atletico to 3-1 win over Granada; Felix booed on bench
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lionel Messi fine after tweaking left ankle
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit Philadelphia in Leagues Cup semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Al Ettifaq comes from a goal down to beat Ronaldo-less Al Nassr in Saudi league opener
    Reuters
  4. Here we Go? From Messi to Caicedo, a list of five major transfers that almost happened this season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al-Ittihad win Saudi league opener, Malcom nets hat-trick for Al-Hilal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi fine after tweaking left ankle
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit Philadelphia in Leagues Cup semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Defending champion Bayern Munich’s search for goalkeeper continues
    AP
  4. Auger-Aliassime snaps losing streak with win over Berrettini in Cincinnati
    Reuters
  5. Morata, Depay lead Atletico to 3-1 win over Granada; Felix booed on bench
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment