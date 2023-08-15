MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Morata, Depay lead Atletico to 3-1 win over Granada; Felix booed on bench

La Liga: Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay scored a goal each, and Marcos Llorente added another to give Atletico Madrid the opening victory against Granada at the Metropolitano stadium.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 08:47 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AP
Atletico Madrid’s forward Memphis Depay celebrates with Antoine Griezmann scoring his team’s second goal against Granada.
Atletico Madrid’s forward Memphis Depay celebrates with Antoine Griezmann scoring his team’s second goal against Granada. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s forward Memphis Depay celebrates with Antoine Griezmann scoring his team’s second goal against Granada. | Photo Credit: AFP

With Joao Felix on the bench and jeered by fans, Atletico Madrid began its Spanish league campaign with a 3-1 win over Granada on Monday.

Felix’s attacking teammates Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay scored a goal each, and Marcos Llorente added another to give Atletico the opening victory at the Metropolitano stadium.

Felix is not expected to stay with the club and negotiations for his transfer remain underway. He upset Atletico fans by recently saying that he dreamed of playing for Barcelona. The crowd at the Metropolitano loudly booed Felix when he was shown on the video screens.

ALSO READ | Al Ettifaq comes from a goal down to beat Ronaldo-less Al Nassr in Saudi league opener

Depay replaced Morata in the second half and scored a spectacular goal to put Atletico back in the lead — a long-range right-footed strike that hit the top corner in the 67th minute.

“Memphis played a great match,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “His goal was incredible. He has been working hard to be able to compete well.”

Antoine Griezmann also started in attack for Atletico along with Morata, before being replaced by Saul Niguez toward the end of the match.

Granada had equalized through Samuel Omorodion five minutes before Depay’s goal. Morata opened the scoring from inside the area in first-half stoppage time. Llorente sealed Atletico’s win deep into second-half stoppage time.

Atletico lost veteran midfielder Koke Resurreccion because of an apparent muscle injury just five minutes into the match.

ALSO READ | Varane’s late goal helps United beat dominant Wolves 1-0

Defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Caglar Soyuncu made their debuts for Atletico, which last year had a strong finish to the season and ended the league in third place, behind Real Madrid and champion Barcelona.

Atletico is unbeaten against Granada in 20 straight home matches in the league.

Granada is back in the first division after a season in the second tier.

In the other match on Monday, Cadiz scored early and held on to a 1-0 win against promoted Alaves. Fede San Emeterio put the hosts ahead with a header in the seventh minute. Cadiz played a man down from the 88th after midfielder Gonzalo Escalante was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul.

Real Madrid won 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, while Barcelona was held 0-0 at Getafe on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

Granada /

Joao Felix /

Alvaro Morata /

Memphis Depay /

Diego Simeone /

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Cadiz /

Real Madrid /

Barcelona /

Getafe /

Athletico Bilbao

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Morata, Depay lead Atletico to 3-1 win over Granada; Felix booed on bench
    AP
  2. Swiatek calls for end to late-night scheduling
    Reuters
  3. Rybakina on Canadian Open scheduling mess: Hopefully it’s the last time, because it’s been a bit unprofessional
    Reuters
  4. Williams upsets Kudermetova, Stephens beats Cocciaretto at Cincinnati
    Reuters
  5. Wolves rue penalty decision as Ten Hag hails United’s fighting spirit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Morata, Depay lead Atletico to 3-1 win over Granada; Felix booed on bench
    AP
  2. New Real Madrid recruit Guler undergoes knee surgery
    AFP
  3. La Liga: Barcelona held by Getafe in feisty clash with three red cards
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid’s Militao to undergo knee surgery after ACL tear
    Reuters
  5. Bellingham scores on competitive debut to give Madrid 2-0 win at Bilbao
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Morata, Depay lead Atletico to 3-1 win over Granada; Felix booed on bench
    AP
  2. Swiatek calls for end to late-night scheduling
    Reuters
  3. Rybakina on Canadian Open scheduling mess: Hopefully it’s the last time, because it’s been a bit unprofessional
    Reuters
  4. Williams upsets Kudermetova, Stephens beats Cocciaretto at Cincinnati
    Reuters
  5. Wolves rue penalty decision as Ten Hag hails United’s fighting spirit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment