MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Switzerland midfielder Zakaria signs for Monaco from Juventus

The 26-year-old Denis Zakaria will play for the Ligue 1 side AS Monaco having returned from a loan spell at Chelsea last season.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 12:01 IST , MONACO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Denis Zakaria in action for Juventus.
FILE PHOTO: Denis Zakaria in action for Juventus. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Denis Zakaria in action for Juventus. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria has signed a five-year deal to join AS Monaco from Juventus, the two clubs said on Monday.

The 26-year-old will play for the Ligue 1 side having returned from a loan spell at Chelsea last season.

No financial details were disclosed, but French media reported a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.81 million).

ALSO READ | FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Police say brother of Colombia player Carabalí shot dead at nightclub

After signing for Juve in January 2022, Zakaria moved to Chelsea on loan in September, leaving the Serie A club after 15 appearances and one goal. He played 11 times for Premier League Chelsea last term.

Zakaria has 49 caps, with three goals and four assists, and has played in Switzerland’s last four major tournaments, Euro 2016 and 2020 and World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

Related stories

Related Topics

AS Monaco /

Denis Zakaria /

Juventus /

Chelsea /

Ligue 1 /

Switzerland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
  2. Switzerland midfielder Zakaria signs for Monaco from Juventus
    Reuters
  3. New Zealand keen to host men’s FIFA Men’s Football World Cup with Australia
    Reuters
  4. Lima reinstated as host of 2024 under-20 athletics world championships
    Reuters
  5. Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Switzerland midfielder Zakaria signs for Monaco from Juventus
    Reuters
  2. New Zealand keen to host men’s FIFA Men’s Football World Cup with Australia
    Reuters
  3. Lionel Messi fine after tweaking left ankle
    Reuters
  4. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit Philadelphia in Leagues Cup semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Al Ettifaq comes from a goal down to beat Ronaldo-less Al Nassr in Saudi league opener
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
  2. Switzerland midfielder Zakaria signs for Monaco from Juventus
    Reuters
  3. New Zealand keen to host men’s FIFA Men’s Football World Cup with Australia
    Reuters
  4. Lima reinstated as host of 2024 under-20 athletics world championships
    Reuters
  5. Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment