Feyenoord edges champion PSV to win season-opening Johan Cruyff Shield

The traditional season opener saw PSV ahead after nine minutes but it then had to come back three times to draw the match 4-4.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 09:00 IST , EINDHOVEN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Feyenoord’s players celebrate winning the 28th Johan Cruijff Shield match between PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord.
Feyenoord's players celebrate winning the 28th Johan Cruijff Shield match between PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Feyenoord’s players celebrate winning the 28th Johan Cruijff Shield match between PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cup winners Feyenoord edged league champions PSV Eindhoven on penalties at the end of an eight-goal stalemate in the Johan Cruyff Shield, as the new Dutch season got off to a rollicking start on Sunday.

The traditional season opener saw PSV ahead after nine minutes but it then had to come back three times to draw the match 4-4.

There were three penalties in the match, and spot kicks after the game at the Philips Stadium, which saw Feyenoord win 4-2 in the shootout.

Noa Lang, back from injury after missing the European Championship with the Netherlands, put PSV ahead but Feyenoord led 2-1 at halftime after Santiago Gimenez’s 29th minute penalty and Baas Nieuwkoop’s 33rd minute strike.

ALSO READ | Haaland hat trick powers Manchester City over Chelsea 4-2; Liverpool beats Man Utd

PSV’s veteran striker Luuk de Jong equalised three minutes into the second half but Feyenoord went ahead again as Gimenez converted a second penalty after being brought down by PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez just before the hour mark.

PSV made it 3-3 through Guus Til in the 65th minute, 60 seconds after he had come on as a substitute, but parity lasted seven minutes before Antoni Milambo had Feyenoord ahead again.

De Jong’s second goal, from a penalty after a foul by Feyenoord’s new goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther, in the 80th minute made it 4-4 and forced the match to a shootout after 90 minutes.

This is the fifth Johan Cruyff Shield for Feyenoord. PSV had won the previous three editions of the annual Super Cup.

Related Topics

PSV Eindhoven /

Feyenoord /

Johan Cruyff /

European Championships

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

