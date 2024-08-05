Feyenoord edges champion PSV to win season-opening Johan Cruyff Shield

Cup winners Feyenoord edged league champions PSV Eindhoven on penalties at the end of an eight-goal stalemate in the Johan Cruyff Shield, as the new Dutch season got off to a rollicking start on Sunday.

The traditional season opener saw PSV ahead after nine minutes but it then had to come back three times to draw the match 4-4.

There were three penalties in the match, and spot kicks after the game at the Philips Stadium, which saw Feyenoord win 4-2 in the shootout.

Noa Lang, back from injury after missing the European Championship with the Netherlands, put PSV ahead but Feyenoord led 2-1 at halftime after Santiago Gimenez’s 29th minute penalty and Baas Nieuwkoop’s 33rd minute strike.

PSV’s veteran striker Luuk de Jong equalised three minutes into the second half but Feyenoord went ahead again as Gimenez converted a second penalty after being brought down by PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez just before the hour mark.

PSV made it 3-3 through Guus Til in the 65th minute, 60 seconds after he had come on as a substitute, but parity lasted seven minutes before Antoni Milambo had Feyenoord ahead again.

De Jong’s second goal, from a penalty after a foul by Feyenoord’s new goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther, in the 80th minute made it 4-4 and forced the match to a shootout after 90 minutes.

This is the fifth Johan Cruyff Shield for Feyenoord. PSV had won the previous three editions of the annual Super Cup.