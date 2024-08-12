MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

McDowell banned one event over nasal decongestant by LIV Golf

The 2010 US Open champion used a decongestant at LIV’s June event in Nashville that contained the banned substance levo-methamphetamine.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 09:08 IST , Washington - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Graeme McDowell of Smash GC looks on the ninth hole during day two of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama on July 13, 2024 in Sotogrande, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Graeme McDowell of Smash GC looks on the ninth hole during day two of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama on July 13, 2024 in Sotogrande, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Angel Martinez
infoIcon

Graeme McDowell of Smash GC looks on the ninth hole during day two of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama on July 13, 2024 in Sotogrande, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Angel Martinez

Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell was suspended by LIV Golf for next week’s event at Greenbrier after violating the Saudi-backed tour’s anti-doping policy by using a nasal decongestant with a banned substance.

The 2010 US Open champion used a decongestant at LIV’s June event in Nashville that contained the banned substance levo-methamphetamine.

As a result, the 45-year-old captain of LIV team Smash was also fined $125,000 and both McDowell’s and the team’s results will be disqualified.

Smash was 12th out of 13 teams at Nashville, while McDowell shared 42nd in the field of 54 at one-under 212.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: New Zealand’s Ko wins gold, becomes most decorated golfer in Olympics

McDowell will be replaced on the Smash roster by a reserve player at LIV Golf Greenbrier next Friday through Sunday in West Virginia, with McDowell eligible to return for LIV Golf Chicago on September 13-15.

“Ahead of LIV Nashville, I was struggling with severe congestion that was affecting my sleep,” McDowell said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“In an effort to manage it, I used a generic Vicks nasal decongestant without realizing it might be on the banned list.

“As a professional golfer, I understand the importance of checking all medications and the option to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

“Unfortunately, I did not think to do this due to the over-the-counter nature of this medicine, and deeply regret the oversight. I fully accept the sanctions imposed by LIV.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Graeme McDowell /

LIV Golf /

US Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McDowell banned one event over nasal decongestant by LIV Golf
    AFP
  2. Rublev beats Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 after rain delay to reach Toronto final
    AP
  3. England captain Ben Stokes helped off field with possible hamstring injury ahead of Sri Lanka series
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony - Best moments in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOA president PT Usha puts onus of making weight on Vinesh Phogat, defends medical team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. McDowell banned one event over nasal decongestant by LIV Golf
    AFP
  2. 34th MGC-Sportstar Open: Darshan grabs top prize, Pranav finishes runner-up
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gary Player taking legal steps after replica Claret Jug sold ‘without my consent’
    Reuters
  4. Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK; Jhonattan Vegas takes 3M Open to end drought
    AP
  5. Dunlap, 20, makes history with PGA Tour Barracuda Championship win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McDowell banned one event over nasal decongestant by LIV Golf
    AFP
  2. Rublev beats Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 after rain delay to reach Toronto final
    AP
  3. England captain Ben Stokes helped off field with possible hamstring injury ahead of Sri Lanka series
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony - Best moments in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOA president PT Usha puts onus of making weight on Vinesh Phogat, defends medical team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment