Paris Olympics: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to face Tokyo 2020 gold medallist and four-time world champion in first round

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will have her task cut out in the opening round of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 22:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will have her task cut out in the opening round of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Vinesh will be up against Yui Susaki of Japan, who is the reigning champion and a four-time world champion. She is the top seed in the 50kg category and won the Tokyo 2020 title without conceding a single point. Moreover, she has never lost a bout in an international competition.

Vinesh will be competing in her third consecutive Olympic Games, and will be eyeing her first medal at the Games. In 2016, Vinesh had to exit in the quarterfinal stage of the 48kg freestyle event after suffering a knee injury. In Tokyo 2020, she suffered an upset defeat in the quarterfinals of the freestyle 53kg event.

This time around, Vinesh had to drop down from the 53kg category to accomodate Antim Panghal, and entered the 50kg category unseeded.

Vinesh’s Round of 16 bout against Susaki will take place at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

