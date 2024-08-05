MagazineBuy Print

Dashing Bayern’s hopes, Dutch forward Xavi Simons extends stay at Leipzig

Leipzig said the 21-year-old Xavi was to complete a medical examination Monday and then train individually for the first time since the European Championship.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 17:05 IST , LEIPZIG - 1 MIN READ

AP
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England.
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s hopes of signing Netherlands forward Xavi Simons have been shelved for now with the player agreeing to extend his loan at Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain for another season.

“Speculation surrounding Xavi’s future can finally be put to rest,” Leipzig said on its website Monday, when it announced it had agreed another loan deal with PSG for the highly rated attacker.

Leipzig said the 21-year-old Xavi was to complete a medical examination Monday and then train individually for the first time since the European Championship. He is to train with the rest of the team on Tuesday, the club added.

Bayern had made no secret of its admiration for Xavi after he starred for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

“He has everything, including mentality and character. An exceptionally good player,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said last month.

Xavi, who has made 20 appearances for the Netherlands, scored 10 goals and set up 15 more in 43 games for Leipzig last season. The club said he will wear the No. 10 for the coming campaign.

