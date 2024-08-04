MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Toni Kroos named Germany’s player of the year, Xabi Alonso wins coaching accolade for success at Leverkusen

The 34-year-old Kroos won the award organized by German sports magazine Kicker for the second time Sunday after being voted player of the year in 2018.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 19:09 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Germany’s Toni Kroos in Euro 2024.
File Photo: Germany’s Toni Kroos in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Germany’s Toni Kroos in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Toni Kroos has been voted Germany’s player of the year for the 2023-24 season while Xabi Alonso won the coaching accolade for leading unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title.

The 34-year-old Kroos won the award organized by German sports magazine Kicker for the second time Sunday after being voted player of the year in 2018.

Kroos ended his stellar playing career last month after Germany’s European Championship exit to eventual champion Spain, having helped Real Madrid to a Champions League and Spanish league double last season.

Kroos received 285 votes in the Kicker poll, ahead of Germany teammate Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen who received 246, and Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, also of Leverkusen, who received 66.

ALSO READ | Haaland hat trick powers Manchester City over Chelsea 4-2; Liverpool beats Man Utd

Leverkusen’s success — finally ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year Bundesliga run and staying unbeaten in the league all season — ensured Alonso won Germany’s coach of the year award for the first time. Leverkusen also won the German Cup for an undefeated domestic double.

The 42-year-old Alonso, who took over as Leverkusen coach in October 2022 when it was second from bottom in the Bundesliga, gathered 503 votes, finishing ahead of Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß (42) and Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt (50).

Stuttgart was second in the Bundesliga while Heidenheim finished eighth in its first ever top-flight season after Schmidt led it to promotion the season before.

Related stories

Related Topics

Toni Kroos /

Xabi Alonso /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: India 38/0 (6); Rohit, Gill open in 241-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic leads 6-5 in first set - Gold medal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lakshya Sen will be among favourites to win gold in LA 2028 Olympics: Viktor Axelsen
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Vijayveer, Anish fail to qualify for 25m pistol final ; IND beats GBR, through to hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Toni Kroos named Germany’s player of the year, Xabi Alonso wins coaching accolade for success at Leverkusen
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Toni Kroos named Germany’s player of the year, Xabi Alonso wins coaching accolade for success at Leverkusen
    AP
  2. Haaland hat trick powers Manchester City over Chelsea 4-2; Liverpool beats Man Utd
    AFP
  3. Leagues Cup: Tigres edges Messi-less Inter Miami 2-1 to win group
    AFP
  4. Next Gen Cup 2024: Punjab beats Everton to script history; East Bengal, Muthoot go down
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Atletico Madrid signs Norwegian forward Sorloth
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: India 38/0 (6); Rohit, Gill open in 241-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic leads 6-5 in first set - Gold medal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lakshya Sen will be among favourites to win gold in LA 2028 Olympics: Viktor Axelsen
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Vijayveer, Anish fail to qualify for 25m pistol final ; IND beats GBR, through to hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Toni Kroos named Germany’s player of the year, Xabi Alonso wins coaching accolade for success at Leverkusen
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment