Leagues Cup: Tigres edges Messi-less Inter Miami 2-1 to win group

The 33-year-old Mexican midfielder’s goal gave eight-time Liga MX champion Tigres the victory at Houston and the title in group play.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 10:41 IST , Miami - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Juan Pablo Vigon (l) of UANL Tigres controls the ball in front of David Ruiz of Inter Miam.
Juan Pablo Vigon (l) of UANL Tigres controls the ball in front of David Ruiz of Inter Miam. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Juan Pablo Vigon (l) of UANL Tigres controls the ball in front of David Ruiz of Inter Miam. | Photo Credit: AFP

Juan Pablo Vigon scored in the 84th minute to give Tigres a 2-1 triumph over Lionel Messi-less defending champion Inter Miami on Saturday in the Leagues Cup.

The 33-year-old Mexican midfielder’s goal gave eight-time Liga MX champion Tigres the victory at Houston and the title in group play.

The World Cup-style tournament sends MLS and Liga MX Mexican sides into three-team groups with two from each advancing to the knockout rounds.

With the loss, Miami settled for second in the group and could face a possible first-round knockout match against Pachuca, the reigning CONCACAF Champions Cup champions.

ALSO READ | Injured Messi improving but ruled out for Saturday Leagues Cup match

Argentine superstar Messi did not play for Miami because he remains out after suffering a right ankle ligament injury in his nation’s Copa America final win over Colombia last month.

Tigres opened the scoring in the 36th minute on a goal from Argentine striker Juan Brunetta but Miami equalized in the 74th minute on Ecuadoran forward Leo Campana’s goal, setting the stage for Vigon’s late decider.

