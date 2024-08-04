Leagues Cup: Tigres edges Messi-less Inter Miami 2-1 to win group

Juan Pablo Vigon scored in the 84th minute to give Tigres a 2-1 triumph over Lionel Messi-less defending champion Inter Miami on Saturday in the Leagues Cup.

The 33-year-old Mexican midfielder’s goal gave eight-time Liga MX champion Tigres the victory at Houston and the title in group play.

The World Cup-style tournament sends MLS and Liga MX Mexican sides into three-team groups with two from each advancing to the knockout rounds.

With the loss, Miami settled for second in the group and could face a possible first-round knockout match against Pachuca, the reigning CONCACAF Champions Cup champions.

Argentine superstar Messi did not play for Miami because he remains out after suffering a right ankle ligament injury in his nation’s Copa America final win over Colombia last month.

Tigres opened the scoring in the 36th minute on a goal from Argentine striker Juan Brunetta but Miami equalized in the 74th minute on Ecuadoran forward Leo Campana’s goal, setting the stage for Vigon’s late decider.