MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final

Simone Biles fell off the balance beam during her performance in the apparatus final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 17:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after falling while competing during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Balance Beam Final.
Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after falling while competing during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Balance Beam Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after falling while competing during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Balance Beam Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Simone Biles fell off the balance beam during her performance in the apparatus final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

The American gymnast finished fifth with 13.100 points with -0.3 penalty points after the fall as her compatriot Sunisa Lee completed sixth.

Italy’s Alice D’Amato won the gold medal in the event.

China’s Zhou Yaqin won the silver medal and Italy’s Manila Esposito took the bronze. 

It was in this event that Biles won bronze after withdrawing from the other finals due to the twisties and mental health issues at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles, who led the US women to team gold before claiming the all-around and vault titles, was among several finalists to fall off the apparatus, but she still has a chance at a fourth gold in the floor exercise final later in the day.

Related Topics

Rebeca Andrade /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Simone Biles /

Gymnastics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics
    AP
  2. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics — August 5 Updates: Lakshya Sen up against Lee Zii Jia in bronze medal match at 6:00 PM; Axelsen vs Viditsarn final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dashing Bayern’s hopes, Dutch forward Xavi Simons extends stay at Leipzig
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles hugely important to athletics, says Coe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles hugely important to athletics, says Coe
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia swimmers to take long break after “mentally draining” Games
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Easy day at the office for Alekna in discus qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics
    AP
  2. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics — August 5 Updates: Lakshya Sen up against Lee Zii Jia in bronze medal match at 6:00 PM; Axelsen vs Viditsarn final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dashing Bayern’s hopes, Dutch forward Xavi Simons extends stay at Leipzig
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles hugely important to athletics, says Coe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment