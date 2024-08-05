Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final

Simone Biles fell off the balance beam during her performance in the apparatus final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

The American gymnast finished fifth with 13.100 points with -0.3 penalty points after the fall as her compatriot Sunisa Lee completed sixth.

Italy’s Alice D’Amato won the gold medal in the event.

China’s Zhou Yaqin won the silver medal and Italy’s Manila Esposito took the bronze.

It was in this event that Biles won bronze after withdrawing from the other finals due to the twisties and mental health issues at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles, who led the US women to team gold before claiming the all-around and vault titles, was among several finalists to fall off the apparatus, but she still has a chance at a fourth gold in the floor exercise final later in the day.