Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika wins two games, India leads 1-0 vs Romania - women’s team round of 16 match updates

- August 05, 2024 14:242-2
Szocs manages to equalise.
- August 05, 2024 14:23GAME 3 2-0
Fast paced smashes and action from Manika leads to a straight forehand shot to take an early lead.
- August 05, 2024 14:2111-7 MANIKA WINS GAME TWO
Forehand topspin counter by Manika, followed by the game point she managed to secure.
- August 05, 2024 14:208-6
Manika’s topspin shot from somewhat beneath the table fails to make it through.
- August 05, 2024 14:197-5
An angular backhand by Manika leaves the Romanian miss the ball.
- August 05, 2024 14:186-3
The quick pace of the shots throws Szocs off-guard and sends a cross court wide.
- August 05, 2024 14:17GAME 2- 2-2
Szocs gets two points in quick succession after Manika took an early lead.
- August 05, 2024 14:1511-5 MANIKA WINS FIRST GAME
Nine consecutive points for Manika as she switches her pace, confusing Szocs and at the end the Romanian pushed one to bounce back and hit the net.
- August 05, 2024 14:126-5
Four consecutive points for Manika and goes into the lead for the first time in this match.
- August 05, 2024 14:112-5
Manika fails to read Szocs and sends one outside.
- August 05, 2024 14:112-4
The Romanian sends one out.
- August 05, 2024 14:091-2
Manika scores a winner with a forehand as Szocs fails to read it.
- August 05, 2024 14:090-1
Szocs takes the lead as Manika sends one out.
- August 05, 2024 14:08Match 2
Manika Batra will play against Bernadette Szocs.
- August 05, 2024 14:07MATCH 1 - INDIA WINS
India’s Archana and Sreeja defeat the Romanian pair of Diaconu and Samara 11-9, 12-10, 11-7 in the first match of the women’s team round of 16 between India and Romania.
- August 05, 2024 14:0411-7
Archana’s cross court shot sends one wide by Samara, who stretches out to hit but fails to get it right.
- August 05, 2024 14:0310-6
Four match points for the Indians as Diaconu tries to push one via a backhand but hits one onto the net.
- August 05, 2024 14:027-4
Archana raises to the occasion with a forehand that left Samara unable to hit it. Romania’s coach calls for a timeout.
- August 05, 2024 13:594-4
Archana and Sreeja attempt to take the Romanians off guard with body shorts but fail to execute it.
- August 05, 2024 13:594-2
Archana and Sreeja combine well to take a two point lead.
- August 05, 2024 13:582-2
Archana’s cross court smash leaves the Romanians perplexed.
- August 05, 2024 13:57GAME 3 0-2
India trails with errors near the net.
- August 05, 2024 13:5512-10 GAME 2. INDIA LEADS
After saving a game point, India manages to survive the increase in speed from the Romanians
- August 05, 2024 13:5410-10
Archana manages to restore parity with a topspin backhand to Diaconu.
- August 05, 2024 13:539-9
Sreeja leaves one but the ball falls wide, followed by yet another one. This leads to the scores tying.
- August 05, 2024 13:526-8
Sreeja connects, but misses the next one Diaconu increases the pace and speed.
- August 05, 2024 13:515-7
Sreeja sends one out, followed by Archana pushing one onto the net.
- August 05, 2024 13:503-5
Yet again Sreeja misreads the ball position and swings her racquet away from the ball across the table.
- August 05, 2024 13:493-3
Sreeja fails to connect the ball with the racquet as parity is restored.
- August 05, 2024 13:48MATCH 1 GAME 2 1-1
Diaconu hits one onto the net to equalise the scoring.
- August 05, 2024 13:4611-9 INDIA WINS GAME ONE
Sreeja manages to hit a forehand to corner of the table which Samara misses and finally India takes the first game
- August 05, 2024 13:4410-6
Archana misses a shot as the Romanian pair bring in fast paced body shot.
- August 05, 2024 13:439-3
AND just like that Indians take a seven point lead with two points to secure the game.
- August 05, 2024 13:428-2
Samara pushes one high up and the ball lands outside the table.
- August 05, 2024 13:415-2
Samara errs after being caught by the Indian topspin.
- August 05, 2024 13:40MATCH 1 GAME 1 : 2-0
India leads two as the Romanians fault by pushing the ball outside.
- August 05, 2024 13:39Warm-up
India’s Sreeja and Archana warm-up against Diaconu and Samara of Romania.
- August 05, 2024 13:33What happened to Sreeja and Manika in the individual round?
- August 05, 2024 13:30Match 3
Sreeja Akula will face off Elizabeta Samara
- August 05, 2024 13:26Match 2
Manika Batra will play against Bernadette Szocs.
- August 05, 2024 13:18Match 1 (Doubles)
Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara will face Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath.
- August 05, 2024 13:12World women’s team ranking (as of July 2024)
Romania- 4
India - 11
- August 05, 2024 13:01Indian women’s team for Paris Olympics 2024:
Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath.
Alternate Player: Ayhika Mukherjee.
- August 05, 2024 12:49Other results: China’s Fan wins table tennis gold in men’s singles
- August 05, 2024 12:43How to watch the live streaming and broadcast of the Indian women’s team vs Romania Paris 2024 Olympics table tennis round of 16 match?
The live telecast of the Indian women’s team vs Romania Paris 2024 Olympics table tennis round of 16 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India on August 5 on 1:30 AM IST.
