Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra bows out in women’s singles, loses to Hirano Miu in pre-quarterfinals

Manika Batra bowed out of the women’s singles table tennis event at the Paris 2024 Olympics after a 6-11, 9-11, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11 loss to Japan’s Hirano Miu in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 21:25 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
India’s Manika Batra plays a shot during the women’s singles round of 32 table tennis match against France’s Prithika Pavade at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris.
India’s Manika Batra plays a shot during the women’s singles round of 32 table tennis match against France’s Prithika Pavade at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Manika Batra plays a shot during the women’s singles round of 32 table tennis match against France’s Prithika Pavade at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. | Photo Credit: PTI

Manika Batra’s history making moment ended in the pre-quarterfinals itself as she lost to 13-ranked Japanese Hirano Miu, an Olympic team silver and World championships medallist, 1-4 (6-11, 9-11, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11) in the women’s singles table tennis competition of the Olympics at the South Paris Arena here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sreeja Akula followed in the footsteps of Manika to get the better of Singapore’s Jian Zeng 4-2 (9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-5, 10-12, 12-10) in 51 minutes to set up a round of 16 clash with China’s Sun Yingsha.

Manika did not have a good start as she hit the net often to see Hirano, who serves with a noticeable thumping right leg, secure the first game in six minutes.

Manika began well in the second game taking an early 5-1 lead. However, the gritty Japanese fought back to level the scores at 6-6 and went on to pocket the game as the Indian struggled to keep the ball on the table on several occasions.

Also read | Sindhu stresses on “positivity” to tackle criticism, wishes Manu best for third medal

In a thrilling third game lasting 12 minutes, Manika took a five-point lead before Hirano benefitted from the Indian’s mistakes to secure game points twice. But the Indian did not give up to win the game and narrow the gap.

After a tight contest, Hirano closed the fourth game in her favour by taking the last two points - first through a spectacular forehand and then because of Manika finding the net.

An under-pressure Manika played well in patches, engaging in a long rally in the fourth game, but finally bowing out in 47 minutes.

Manika Batra /

Table Tennis /

Paris 2024 Olympics

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to Round of 16 after Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya stays on track, dumps medal-favourite Christie in must-win encounter
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. HS Prannoy Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Group stage action vs Duc Phat Le underway soon
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra bows out in women’s singles, loses to Hirano Miu in pre-quarterfinals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson to contest only 200m
    Reuters
Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
