Paris 2024 Olympics: Easy day at the office for Alekna in discus qualifying

Lithuania’s world record-holder Mykolas Alekna showed he is the man to beat in the men’s discus at the Paris Olympics after his leading throw in Monday’s preliminary round.
The 21-year-old fouled on his first effort then stepped into the circle to throw 67.47 metres on his second before calling it a day with his spot in the final locked up.
In April, Alekna stunned the global throwing world when he shattered a world record that had stood for the better part of four decades, hurling the discus 74.35 metres at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational.
It beat German Jurgen Schult’s effort of 74.08 set in 1986 - which had been the longest-standing record in athletics.
Matthew Denny of Australia threw 66.83 metres for the second-best qualifying throw of the morning at Stade de France, while Austrian Lukas Weibhaidinger was third (66.72).
The final is Wednesday evening.
The 21-year-old Alekna captured silver at the 2022 world championships, then bronze at last year’s worlds in Budapest.
