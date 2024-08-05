Badminton LIVE Score Bronze Medal Match, Paris 2024 Olympics — August 5 Updates: Lakshya up against Lee Zii Jia; When, where to watch?

Badminton, Paris 2024 Olympics Live Score: Catch all the LIVE Updates from the Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia and Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Viditsarn men’s singles medal matches.

Updated : Aug 05, 2024 17:25 IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia men’s singles bronze medal match & Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Viditsarn gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The scores will read as Lakshya (IND) vs Zii Jia (MAS)

Axelsen (DEN) vs Viditsarn (THA)