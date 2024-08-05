MagazineBuy Print

Badminton LIVE Score Bronze Medal Match, Paris 2024 Olympics — August 5 Updates: Lakshya up against Lee Zii Jia; When, where to watch?

Badminton, Paris 2024 Olympics Live Score: Catch all the LIVE Updates from the Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia and Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Viditsarn men’s singles medal matches.

Updated : Aug 05, 2024 17:25 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia men’s singles bronze medal match & Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Viditsarn gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The scores will read as Lakshya (IND) vs Zii Jia (MAS)

Axelsen (DEN) vs Viditsarn (THA)

  • August 05, 2024 17:24
    High praise for Lakshya from defending champion

    PTI08_04_2024_000258A.jpg

    “These rings do strange things to you. I know what they do to you mentally. Lakshya is the first Indian men’s singles player in the Olympic semifinals. No man in India has done what he has done. He’s already thinking of what is ahead. I could see that he was tensed. I knew he was getting nervous and it’s at that point that I have to be ready to take advantage of his mistake. I just have to keep the shuttle on the court and wait for his mistake.”

    Viktor Axelsen on Lakshya Sen after semifinal.

  • August 05, 2024 17:20
    World Ranking

    Lakshya Sen: 22

    Lee Zii Jia: 7

  • August 05, 2024 17:13
    Recent result

    The last meeting between the two shuttlers came at the All England Open this year which the Indian won 20-22, 21-16, 21-19.

  • August 05, 2024 17:13
    Head-to-head

    Lakshya Sen 4-1 Lee Zee Jia

  • August 05, 2024 17:04
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The live streaming of the bronze-medal match between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia will be available on the JioCinema website and app. The live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.

  • August 05, 2024 16:40
    Indians in action today

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 10: Indians in action — August 5 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 5, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, badminton, athletics and wrestling.

  • August 05, 2024 16:25
    Schedule

    6:00 PM, IST - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match - Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia

    Not before 7:10 PM, IST - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match - Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Viditsarn

  • August 05, 2024 16:20
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s singles bronze medal match between India’s Lakshya Sen and Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia followed by the gold medal match between Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Viditsarn. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds at the La Chapelle Arena. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Lakshya Sen /

Badminton

