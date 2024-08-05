Badminton LIVE Score Bronze Medal Match, Paris 2024 Olympics — August 5 Updates: Lakshya up against Lee Zii Jia; When, where to watch?

- August 05, 2024 17:24High praise for Lakshya from defending champion
“These rings do strange things to you. I know what they do to you mentally. Lakshya is the first Indian men’s singles player in the Olympic semifinals. No man in India has done what he has done. He’s already thinking of what is ahead. I could see that he was tensed. I knew he was getting nervous and it’s at that point that I have to be ready to take advantage of his mistake. I just have to keep the shuttle on the court and wait for his mistake.”
Viktor Axelsen on Lakshya Sen after semifinal.
- August 05, 2024 17:20World Ranking
Lakshya Sen: 22
Lee Zii Jia: 7
- August 05, 2024 17:13Recent result
The last meeting between the two shuttlers came at the All England Open this year which the Indian won 20-22, 21-16, 21-19.
- August 05, 2024 17:13Head-to-head
Lakshya Sen 4-1 Lee Zee Jia
- August 05, 2024 17:04LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming of the bronze-medal match between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia will be available on the JioCinema website and app. The live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
- August 05, 2024 16:25Schedule
6:00 PM, IST - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match - Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia
Not before 7:10 PM, IST - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match - Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Viditsarn
- August 05, 2024 16:20Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s singles bronze medal match between India’s Lakshya Sen and Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia followed by the gold medal match between Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Viditsarn.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds at the La Chapelle Arena.
