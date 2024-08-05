Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen brushed aside Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-11, 21-11 to defend his men’s singles badminton Olympic gold in Paris on Monday.

Axelsen was at his dominant best as he wrapped up the final in straight games.

With the final win on Monday, Axelsen also became the second man to defend his men’s badminton singles Olympic title after China’s Lin Dan, who won gold in 2008 and 2012.

Axelsen is now just the third man after Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei and China’s Chen Long to clinch a singles medal at three straight Olympics.

