Viktor Axelsen brushes aside Kunlavut Vitidsarn to defend men’s singles badminton gold

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen brushed aside Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn to defend his men’s singles badminton Olympic gold in Paris on Monday.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 20:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in action.
Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in action. | Photo Credit: Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS
infoIcon

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in action. | Photo Credit: Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen brushed aside Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-11, 21-11 to defend his men’s singles badminton Olympic gold in Paris on Monday.

Axelsen was at his dominant best as he wrapped up the final in straight games.

With the final win on Monday, Axelsen also became the second man to defend his men’s badminton singles Olympic title after China’s Lin Dan, who won gold in 2008 and 2012.

Axelsen is now just the third man after Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei and China’s Chen Long to clinch a singles medal at three straight Olympics.

MORE TO FOLLOW

