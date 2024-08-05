MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nisha Dahiya dislocates finger during quarterfinal, loses bout after leading 8-1

India’s wrestler Nisha Dahiya dislocated her finger during her women’s 68kg quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 20:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nisha of India receives medical attention during her bout against Sol Gum Pak of North Korea.
Nisha of India receives medical attention during her bout against Sol Gum Pak of North Korea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Nisha of India receives medical attention during her bout against Sol Gum Pak of North Korea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s wrestler Nisha Dahiya dislocated her finger during her women’s 68kg quarterfinal match against North Korea’s Sol Gum Pak at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

The Indian grappler was leading 8-1 in the second round when the bout was stopped at her request. She continued with the contest after receiving treatment.

However, just seconds later, she recalled the physio to the mat with discomfort to her shoulder. Though, she carried on with the bout after getting help for the second time, Nisha could barely compete.

Pak was able to cover the deficit, and with less than 10 seconds left in the match, scored the winning takedown to win the match 10-8. An emotional Nisha broke down after the result and had to be taken out of the arena by her coaches.

Nisha can still contest for a medal through the repechage round if Pak is able to win her semifinal and reach the final. Nisha had beaten Ukraine’s fifth-seeded Sova Rizhko Tetiana 6-4 in the round of 16.

A similar injury instance took place at the Rio Olympics when Vinesh Phogat injured her right knee against China’s Sun Yanan in the women’s 48kg quarterfinal. Vinesh lost 2-1 and her opponent got through to the semifinal.

Related Topics

Wrestling /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Nisha Dahiya

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

