India’s wrestler Nisha Dahiya dislocated her finger during her women’s 68kg quarterfinal match against North Korea’s Sol Gum Pak at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

The Indian grappler was leading 8-1 in the second round when the bout was stopped at her request. She continued with the contest after receiving treatment.

However, just seconds later, she recalled the physio to the mat with discomfort to her shoulder. Though, she carried on with the bout after getting help for the second time, Nisha could barely compete.

Pak was able to cover the deficit, and with less than 10 seconds left in the match, scored the winning takedown to win the match 10-8. An emotional Nisha broke down after the result and had to be taken out of the arena by her coaches.

Nisha can still contest for a medal through the repechage round if Pak is able to win her semifinal and reach the final. Nisha had beaten Ukraine’s fifth-seeded Sova Rizhko Tetiana 6-4 in the round of 16.

A similar injury instance took place at the Rio Olympics when Vinesh Phogat injured her right knee against China’s Sun Yanan in the women’s 48kg quarterfinal. Vinesh lost 2-1 and her opponent got through to the semifinal.