Wrestling highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nisha Dahiya loses to Pak Sol Gum in women’s 68kg quarterfinal after injury

Paris 2024 Olympics, Wrestling: Catch the live scores, commentary and updates from women’s 68kg quarterfinal match between Nisha Dahiya and North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum.

Updated : Aug 05, 2024 20:31 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Nisha Nisha, left, celebrates after defeating Ukraine's Tetiana Sova Rizhko in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 68kg category, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
India's Nisha Nisha, left, celebrates after defeating Ukraine's Tetiana Sova Rizhko in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 68kg category, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko
India's Nisha Nisha, left, celebrates after defeating Ukraine's Tetiana Sova Rizhko in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 68kg category, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the wrestling women’s 68kg quarterfinal encounter between Nisha Dahiya and North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

  • August 05, 2024 20:28
    That’s all for the day

    That’s all for today, see you tomorrow. Do check Sportstar for Paris Olympics updates.

  • August 05, 2024 20:26
    ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ON NISHA’S INJURY

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Nisha Dahiya dislocates finger during quarterfinal bout

    India’s wrestler Nisha Dahiya dislocated her finger during her women’s 68kg quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

  • August 05, 2024 20:25
    Nisha falls after injury

    India’s Nisha fails to capitalise her early lead after being injured mid-way as she faced North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum 8-10.

  • August 05, 2024 20:21
    North Korean equalises

    Taking advantage of Nisha’s state, the North Korean manages to score fast points.

  • August 05, 2024 20:20
    Nisha has fallen into the floor

    Nisha is injured and in pain, she has fallen to the floor and is seen crying.

  • August 05, 2024 20:18
    Nisha Dahiya injured

    Doctors seem to tape her hand as Nisha seems to have injured her fingers.

  • August 05, 2024 20:15
    Nisha 8-1 Pak

    The Korean goes for the leg, but Nisha turns it around.

  • August 05, 2024 20:14
    Nisha 6-1 Pak

    Nisha lifts up the North Korean to push her down and gain two point.

  • August 05, 2024 20:13
    Korean gets a point

    Pak pushes Nisha out to get a point.

  • August 05, 2024 20:13
    Nisha leads 4-0 after round one

    After round one, Nisha has taken an early lead.

  • August 05, 2024 20:11
    Nisha leads

    Four points for Nisha as she turns the North Korean over but doesnt pin her to the mat.

  • August 05, 2024 20:10
    AND IT STARTS!!!

    Within few seconds of the start, Nisha manages to turn her opponent.

  • August 05, 2024 20:07
    DID YOU KNOW?

    Nisha and Pak Gol Sum have faced each other in the 2024 Seniors Asian OG Qualifier.

  • August 05, 2024 20:00
    WRESTLING PREVIEW AT PARIS OLYMPICS

    Paris Olympics 2024: Eyes on the mat after a topsy-turvy 12 months for Indian wrestlers

    Antim Panghal (women’s 53kg) and Aman Sehrawat (men’s 57kg) have been seeded fourth and sixth, respectively, for the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling competition starting on August 5.

  • August 05, 2024 19:57
    When and where to watch?

    Jio Cinema will live stream the event, while Sports18 will broadcast the same.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Wrestling /

Nisha Dahiya

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
