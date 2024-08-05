Wrestling highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nisha Dahiya loses to Pak Sol Gum in women’s 68kg quarterfinal after injury

- August 05, 2024 20:28That’s all for the day
- August 05, 2024 20:25Nisha falls after injury
India’s Nisha fails to capitalise her early lead after being injured mid-way as she faced North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum 8-10.
- August 05, 2024 20:21North Korean equalises
Taking advantage of Nisha’s state, the North Korean manages to score fast points.
- August 05, 2024 20:20Nisha has fallen into the floor
Nisha is injured and in pain, she has fallen to the floor and is seen crying.
- August 05, 2024 20:18Nisha Dahiya injured
Doctors seem to tape her hand as Nisha seems to have injured her fingers.
- August 05, 2024 20:15Nisha 8-1 Pak
The Korean goes for the leg, but Nisha turns it around.
- August 05, 2024 20:14Nisha 6-1 Pak
Nisha lifts up the North Korean to push her down and gain two point.
- August 05, 2024 20:13Korean gets a point
Pak pushes Nisha out to get a point.
- August 05, 2024 20:13Nisha leads 4-0 after round one
After round one, Nisha has taken an early lead.
- August 05, 2024 20:11Nisha leads
Four points for Nisha as she turns the North Korean over but doesnt pin her to the mat.
- August 05, 2024 20:10AND IT STARTS!!!
Within few seconds of the start, Nisha manages to turn her opponent.
- August 05, 2024 20:07DID YOU KNOW?
Nisha and Pak Gol Sum have faced each other in the 2024 Seniors Asian OG Qualifier.
- August 05, 2024 20:00WRESTLING PREVIEW AT PARIS OLYMPICS
- August 05, 2024 19:57When and where to watch?
Jio Cinema will live stream the event, while Sports18 will broadcast the same.
