MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil appeals Marta’s suspension for semifinals

Marta sat out Brazil’s 1-0 quarterfinal victory over host France after she received a red card in her team’s group finale against Spain for a foul on Olga Carmona.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 20:01 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Marta of Brazil leaves the pitch after being shown a red card against Spain.
FILE PHOTO: Marta of Brazil leaves the pitch after being shown a red card against Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marta of Brazil leaves the pitch after being shown a red card against Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil has appealed FIFA’s decision to suspend Marta for two matches after her red card in the group stage of the women’s football tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Brazil is set to face World Cup champion Spain in a semifinal match in Marseille on Tuesday.

Marta sat out Brazil’s 1-0 quarterfinal victory over host France after she received a red card in her team’s group finale against Spain for a foul on Olga Carmona.

The red card was an emotional blow to Marta, the team captain and a six-time world player of the year who has said this is final international tournament with the team.

Also read | US, Germany, Spain and Brazil battle for place in women’s football final

FIFA’s disciplinary committee later determined the foul merited a two-match suspension. The Brazilian football federation announced late Sunday it was appealing the decision.

“Marta has an impeccable record of respecting the rules of the sport and fair play, being a world reference in the sport for several generations for everything she has achieved on and off the field,” the federation said in a statement.

The 38-year-old Marta is playing in her sixth Olympics. She watched Brazil’s quarterfinal victory cheering from the stands.

Even if Brazil loses to Spain in the semifinals, Marta will still have a chance to play in the bronze medal match set for Friday in Lyon. A Brazilian victory will send the team to the gold medal game in Paris on Saturday.

Brazil has a pair of silver medals in the Olympics, most recently in 2008.

Spain defeated Brazil 2-0 in the group stage. The Spanish, playing in their first Olympics, were vying to become the first team to win a gold medal after winning a Women’s World Cup.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Brazil

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Axelsen vs Viditsarn LIVE Score Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton Gold Medal Match: Axelsen wins first game 21-11 vs Viditsarn; Lakshya loses bronze to Lee Zii Jia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil appeals Marta’s suspension for semifinals
    AP
  3. Wrestling LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nisha Dahiya to take on North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum in women’s 68kg quarterfinal- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 5; Lakshya Sen loses bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 5: Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates sub junior men & women academy C’ship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil appeals Marta’s suspension for semifinals
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 5; Lakshya Sen loses bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nisha Dahiya to take on North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum in women’s 68kg quarterfinal- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker named India’s flagbearer for closing ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Biles stunned by Andrade in floor final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Axelsen vs Viditsarn LIVE Score Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton Gold Medal Match: Axelsen wins first game 21-11 vs Viditsarn; Lakshya loses bronze to Lee Zii Jia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil appeals Marta’s suspension for semifinals
    AP
  3. Wrestling LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nisha Dahiya to take on North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum in women’s 68kg quarterfinal- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 5; Lakshya Sen loses bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 5: Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates sub junior men & women academy C’ship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment