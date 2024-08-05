Paris 2024 Olympics: Biles stunned by Andrade in floor final

Simone Biles suffered a shocking defeat in the floor exercise final at the Paris Olympics on Monday after two costly errors allowed Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade to snatch an unexpected gold at the Paris Games on Monday.

Biles had to settle for a disappointing silver, while her American teammate Jordan Chiles claimed bronze.

Biles was heavily favoured coming into the final given the difficulty of her high-flying routine but landed with two feet out of bounds on two of her four tumbling passes.

She paid a heavy price for those mistakes as the deductions she incurred denied her what would have been her fourth gold medal of these Games.

Also read | Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final

Andrade claimed the top prize for producing a near flawless, albeit less diffucult, routine.

The final day of the artistic gymnastics programme did not end the way Biles would have wanted as she also suffered disappointment in the balance beam final, finishing fifth after slipping off that apparatus.

Despite the less-than-ideal finale, the Paris Games still mark a triumphant comeback for the 27-year-old Biles, who led the U.S. to the team title and won the all-around and vault gold medals.