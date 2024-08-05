Lakshya Sen loses to Lee Zii Jia in men’s badminton bronze medal match in Paris 2024 Olympics

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia trumped India’s Lakshya Sen to clinch the bronze medal in the men’s badminton event of Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

Lee overcame a slow start to win the match 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 and secure his first Olympic medal.

Lakshya, who is the first Indian man to make it to an Olympic badminton semifinal, was quick off the block as he put early pressure on the Malaysian.

The Indian shuttler secured the opening game in rapid fashion as Lee took his time to get his feet in.

Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia in action during the match against Lakshya Sen of India. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

But from the second game, Lee upped the ante. A visibly tired Lakshya, who was also held back by an arm wound, began to bleed unforced errors to lose the initiative.

In the decider, Lakshya was blown away by Lee, who wrapped up the match and the bronze in quick time.

In the men’s singles gold medal encounter, Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen defeated Thailand’s Kunlavut Viditsarn 21-11, 21-11 in straight games to seal his second consecutive Summer Games gold medal.