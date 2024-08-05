Four-times women’s Olympic football gold medallist the United States takes on 2016 champion Germany on Tuesday for a place in the final, while world champion Spain meets Brazil, which is coming off a win over host France.

The U.S., who beat Japan 1-0 after extra time to reach the semifinals, face the Germans again, having thrashed them 4-1 in the group stage.

Emma Hayes’ side is expected to face a greater challenge this time around as Germany, playing in its fifth semifinal in as many Olympic Games, are eager for revenge.

“You saw in the group stage they scored four goals against us. We want to give it back to them,” Germany defender Giulia Gwinn said at the Lyon stadium. “We are collectively strong, if we take our chances, we’re dangerous for every opponent.”

Spain, which survived a scare to knock out Colombia on penalties after trailing by two goals, will also have a re-match against Brazil, who it beat 2-0 in the first round.

Twice silver medallist Brazil, in its sixth Olympic semifinals, will be looking for another upset win at Marseille Stadium after knocking out the host despite the absence of its suspended captain and all-time leading scorer Marta.

The 38-year-old six-time Olympian Marta will also miss the semifinals after she was handed a two-match ban following a red card for a dangerous challenge on Spain’s Olga Carmona in its group-stage defeat.

“Everything we have gone through has taught us valuable lessons and helped us improve,” Brazil defender Tamires said. “The team is getting a stronger and stronger mentally.”

Spain, competing at its first Games, will be aiming to extend its trophy haul after winning last year’s World Cup, as well as the UEFA Nations League, and become the first world champion to triumph at the subsequent Olympics.

“We know what we’re capable of, we don’t feel any pressure,” said Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll after its win on penalties. “What defines us is that we are ambitious. That’s what drives us on to go as far as possible.”