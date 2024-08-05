MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Gymnastics: Japan’s Oka wins men’s horizontal bar gold medal

Colombian teenager Angel Barajas took silver and Taiwan’s Tang Chia-hung and China’s Zhang Boheng shared bronze despite botched performances.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 19:01 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold medallist Shinnosuke Oka of Japan wins gold in men’s horizontal bar Paris 2024 Olympics.
Gold medallist Shinnosuke Oka of Japan wins gold in men's horizontal bar Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallist Shinnosuke Oka of Japan wins gold in men’s horizontal bar Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka won his third gold medal of the Paris Games on Monday with a powerful and precise routine on horizontal bar in a final riddled with mistakes.

Colombian teenager Angel Barajas took silver and Taiwan’s Tang Chia-hung and China’s Zhang Boheng shared bronze despite botched performances.

Oka, brimming with confidence after he won gold in the team and all-around events as well as a bronze on the parallel bars earlier in the day, stuck his landing for a score of 14.533.

While 17-year-old Barajas equalled his mark, Oka remained ahead of him due to his higher execution score.

More than half of the field came off the apparatus mid routine or suffered falls and stumbles on dismount in what was a messy conclusion to the men’s artistic gymnastics in Paris.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics

A new champion was guaranteed in the event after Tokyo gold medallist Daiki Hashimoto of Japan failed to qualify for the final.

