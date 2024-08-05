MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics

It was Zou’s third medal in Paris after he and his teammates were runner-up behind Japan in the team event. He also claimed a silver in rings.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 17:13 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Gold medallist Jingyuan Zou of China celebrating on the podium.
Gold medallist Jingyuan Zou of China celebrating on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallist Jingyuan Zou of China celebrating on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Zou Jingyuan of China was close to perfection on Monday to defend his Olympic title in parallel bars on the final day of artistic gymnastics at the Paris Games.

It was Zou’s third medal in Paris after he and his teammates were runner-up behind Japan in the team event. He also claimed a silver in rings.

Zou, who is also a three-time world champion in the discipline, claimed gold ahead of Illia Kovtun of Ukraine. Shinnosuke Oka of Japan, the all-around champion, took bronze.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final

There is a final gold medal to be decided later Monday in the men’s competition, on the horizontal bar. It’s another chance for China to add to its tally of Olympic titles after Zhang Boheng posted the highest score in qualifying.

Kovtun kicked off the event with a difficult routine that included a spectacular handstand on one rail that impressed judges and earned him a score of 15.500.

He remained in the lead until Zou posted a massive 16.200 with a sublime routine combining strength elements with impressive aerials that he capped with a stuck dismount. That was the highest single score in artistic gymnastics at these Games.

It was a rare feat from Zou, who became the first man to defend his title on parallel bars at the Olympics since Sawao Kato of Japan in 1976.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Gymnastics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India beats Romania in women’s team table tennis; Lakshya vs Lee at 6PM; India in bronze-medal match in Mixed Team Skeet at 6:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton LIVE Score Bronze Medal Match, Paris 2024 Olympics — August 5 Updates: Lakshya up against Lee Zii Jia at 6:00 PM; Axelsen vs Viditsarn final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dashing Bayern’s hopes, Dutch forward Xavi Simons extends stay at Leipzig
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles hugely important to athletics, says Coe
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia swimmers to take long break after “mentally draining” Games
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Easy day at the office for Alekna in discus qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India beats Romania in women’s team table tennis; Lakshya vs Lee at 6PM; India in bronze-medal match in Mixed Team Skeet at 6:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton LIVE Score Bronze Medal Match, Paris 2024 Olympics — August 5 Updates: Lakshya up against Lee Zii Jia at 6:00 PM; Axelsen vs Viditsarn final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dashing Bayern’s hopes, Dutch forward Xavi Simons extends stay at Leipzig
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment