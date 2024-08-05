Paris 2024 Olympics: India finishes fourth in Skeet Mixed Team shooting event

India’s skeet mixed team of Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan lost the bronze medal match to China 44-43 at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.
The Indian team struck a total of 43 targets out of the possible 48. China managed one better, hitting 44 of the 48 pellets to finish third.
China’s Lyu Jianlin ended with a perfect score of 24. His partner Jiang Yiting missed three of the four shots in the second series but made amends by hitting 15 of the next 16.
For India, Anantjeet missed two targets while Maheshwari failed on three. This was the first time a mixed team event was held in skeet shooting at the Olympics.
