Shooting LIVE Score Updates, Skeet Mixed Team Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh in bronze medal match against China

August 05, 2024 18:15

The Rules

a) The starting positions in the Final are decided by the Bib number of each Mixed Team on the basis of their qualification ranking and any eventual shootoffs after qualification (the lower Bib number team to shoot first followed by the higher Bib number team).

b) Before the start, athletes will be allowed to test fire only. There will be no showing of targets, as this will be conducted during the presentation of all the qualified Mixed Teams in the Final.

c) The preparation time limit, on each station is 30 seconds monitored by an electronic timer managed by a Referee selected from among the appointed Referees.

d) The 2 Mixed Teams (composed of 4 athletes) will start from 0 and compete on stations 3, 4, 5, 3, 4 and 5 until the winners are decided as follows:

e) The Mixed Team with the lower Bib number will shoot first, starting fromstation 3 and followed by the second Mixed Team. The two athletes from each Mixed Team will each shoot, in Bib number order, 2 doubles (1 normal and 1 reverse double), 4 shots (8 shots per Mixed Team).

f) The shooting sequence (which team will shoot first) will alternate between the two Mixed Teams, after each station (i.e., on station 4 the 2nd team will shoot first followed by the 1st team. On station 5 the 1st team willshoot first followed by the 2nd team and so on).

g) The combined scores for each team after each station will be carried forward to the next station.

h) This process will continue in sequence on stations 3,4,5,3,4 and 5 (6 stations) and the Mixed Team with highest combined score will be the winner.