Shooting LIVE Score Updates, Skeet Mixed Team Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh in bronze medal match against China

- August 05, 2024 18:49FINAL SCORE
India - 43/48
China - 44/48
- August 05, 2024 18:49Station 6
Jiang gets all four targets down and that gets China the bronze medal.
- August 05, 2024 18:48Station 6
Lyu with a perfect 4/4. He ends with a clean sheet.
- August 05, 2024 18:48Station 6
Chauhan fires down all four targets. China needs to hit all eight to win.
- August 05, 2024 18:47Station 6
Anantjeet with 4/4. India moves to 39.
- August 05, 2024 18:47Station 6
India will go first. It needs to hit all eight targets and hope China misses more than one to get the medal.
- August 05, 2024 18:46Station 5
Chauhan’s four shots mean India remains one shot behind China going into the final station.
- August 05, 2024 18:45Station 5
Anantjeet with a 4/4 to keep India within touching distance.
- August 05, 2024 18:44Station 5
Jiang gets all four targets on this station. China will stay ahead after this.
- August 05, 2024 18:44Station 5
China will shoot first again.
Lyu just cannot seem to miss. He fires another 4/4.
- August 05, 2024 18:43After Station 4
India - 27/32
China - 28/32
- August 05, 2024 18:42Station 4
Jiang with a perfect 8/8 and that gives the lead back to China.
- August 05, 2024 18:42Station 4
Lyu with another perfect 4/4 series.
- August 05, 2024 18:42Station 4
Chauhan with a 3/4 score. India’s total is upto 27 now. China can cross this with a perfect 8/8 score.
- August 05, 2024 18:41Station 4
Anantjeet Singh gets 4/4. That will keep the pressure on China.
- August 05, 2024 18:39After Station 3
India - 20/24
China - 20/24
- August 05, 2024 18:39Station 3
Chauhan makes 3/4 in her shots. The scores remain level.
- August 05, 2024 18:38Station 3
Anantjeet starts station 3 with a 4/4.
- August 05, 2024 18:38Station 3
China’s Jiang improves and gets 3/4 now.
- August 05, 2024 18:37Station 3
China’s Lyu keeps his perfect record intact with a 4/4 series.
- August 05, 2024 18:36After Station 2
India - 13/16
China - 13/16
- August 05, 2024 18:36Station 2
Jiang misses three targets on the second station. That gets the two teams level.
- August 05, 2024 18:35Station 2
Lyu follows up with a 4/4 to consolidate China’s position.
- August 05, 2024 18:35Station 2
Chauhan falters and misses one target. She gets 3/4.
- August 05, 2024 18:34Station 2
Anantjeet Singh gets another three targets out of the four.
- August 05, 2024 18:33After Station 1
India - 7/8
China - 8/8
India will shoot first on the next station.
- August 05, 2024 18:33Station 1
Chauhan with a 4/4 score to get her bronze medal match going.
- August 05, 2024 18:32Station 1
Anantjeet Singh misses one out of the four targets. India 3/4 to begin the match.
- August 05, 2024 18:32Station 1
Jiang follows it up with another perfect score of 4/4.
- August 05, 2024 18:31Station 1
China’s Lyu hits the first four targets. China 4/4 to start.
- August 05, 2024 18:26The shooters take the range
The Indian shooters are out on the range, taking the sighter shots.
- August 05, 2024 18:24China - Scores in qualification
Yiting Jiang - 25, 25, 24 - 74
Jianlin Lyu - 23, 24, 25 - 72
- August 05, 2024 18:21India - Scores in qualification
Maheshwari Chauhan: 24, 25, 25 = 74
Anantjeet Singh Naruka: 25, 23, 24 = 74
- August 05, 2024 18:15The Rules
a) The starting positions in the Final are decided by the Bib number of each Mixed Team on the basis of their qualification ranking and any eventual shootoffs after qualification (the lower Bib number team to shoot first followed by the higher Bib number team).
b) Before the start, athletes will be allowed to test fire only. There will be no showing of targets, as this will be conducted during the presentation of all the qualified Mixed Teams in the Final.
c) The preparation time limit, on each station is 30 seconds monitored by an electronic timer managed by a Referee selected from among the appointed Referees.
d) The 2 Mixed Teams (composed of 4 athletes) will start from 0 and compete on stations 3, 4, 5, 3, 4 and 5 until the winners are decided as follows:
e) The Mixed Team with the lower Bib number will shoot first, starting fromstation 3 and followed by the second Mixed Team. The two athletes from each Mixed Team will each shoot, in Bib number order, 2 doubles (1 normal and 1 reverse double), 4 shots (8 shots per Mixed Team).
f) The shooting sequence (which team will shoot first) will alternate between the two Mixed Teams, after each station (i.e., on station 4 the 2nd team will shoot first followed by the 1st team. On station 5 the 1st team willshoot first followed by the 2nd team and so on).
g) The combined scores for each team after each station will be carried forward to the next station.
h) This process will continue in sequence on stations 3,4,5,3,4 and 5 (6 stations) and the Mixed Team with highest combined score will be the winner.
- August 05, 2024 18:02Welcome!
Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan will be in action at 6:30PM IST in the bronze medal match against China’s Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu.
