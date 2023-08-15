Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, overtakes Lukaku in cumulative transfer fee

Brazil star Neymar has signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

Though financial details were not released, reports suggest that the fee was around 90 million euros plus add-ons which makes him the costliest player in cumulative transfer fee, overtaking Romelu Lukaku.

Reports also suggest that he will receive an annual salary of around $100 million from the Saudi club.

The 31-year-old is leaving the French champions after six years at the club after signing for a world-record fee from Barcelona in the summer of 2017. He scored 105 times and picked up 76 assists for the Blaugrana, winning a historic treble in 2015.

Neymar scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG, the fourth-highest in the clubs history. He won four Ligue 1 titles, two Coupes de France and a Coupe de la Ligue during his time at the club.

Apart from his accomplishments at club level, Neymar has been a talisman for the Brazilian national team. Neymar is the joint top-scorer for the Selecao, with 77 goals in 124 caps, level with the legend Pele.

“It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world”, said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, President and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain.

“I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last 6 years.

We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure.”