MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Juventus defend treatment of outcast Bonucci after union outrage

Defender Bonucci has been frozen out by Juve and is not training with the first team, even missing out on the Serie A club’s pre-season tour in the USA last month.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 21:50 IST , Milan - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match between Cagliari and Juventus at the Sardegna Arena Stadium in Cagliari.
FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match between Cagliari and Juventus at the Sardegna Arena Stadium in Cagliari. | Photo Credit: FABIO MURRU/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match between Cagliari and Juventus at the Sardegna Arena Stadium in Cagliari. | Photo Credit: FABIO MURRU/ AP

Juventus insisted on Wednesday that there was nothing wrong with its treatment of ageing outcast Leonardo Bonucci after the Italian footballers’ association said his “dignity is being trampled on”.

In a statement which didn’t mention Italy captain Bonucci, Juve defended the “legitimacy of its actions towards all registered players who are recognised and are fully guaranteed all the rights” agreed in professional football’s collective bargaining agreement.

Defender Bonucci has been frozen out by Juve and is not training with the first team, even missing out on the Serie A club’s pre-season tour in the USA last month.

ALSO READ: Man United provides clarification on Mason Greenwood, says decision in final stages

Italian media reported that Bonucci, who is 36 and has one year left on his contract, has formally requested via his legal representatives he be reinstated in the first team.

Juve added that the club is “also ready... to defend the full legitimacy of its behaviour” should Bonucci launch legal action against the team he captained last season.

Earlier on Wednesday the head of the footballers’ association (AIC), Umberto Calcagno, blasted Juve’s behaviour as “illegitimate and banned by the collective bargaining agreement”.

“His dignity is being trampled on... Juventus should immediately reinstate him as he is suffering serious damage to his career,” said Calcagno to news Agency ANSA.

“Bonucci is the tip of the iceberg of a number of (similar) situations. There are players like him who have broad shoulders and keep going with their chest out, but others who just put up with it.”

Bonucci was a key component of the Juve team which dominated Italian football for a decade, winning eight league titles between 2012 and 2020 and twice reaching the Champions League final with the so-called ‘Old Lady’.

He also became a national hero two years ago thanks to his decisive role alongside central defensive partner Giorgio Chiellini in Italy winning Euro 2020.

Related stories

Related Topics

Juventus /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Leonardo Bonucci

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE updates quarterfinals: Praggnanandhaa beats Arjun, forces tiebreaks; Gukesh, Vidit Gujrarthi crash out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Juventus defend treatment of outcast Bonucci after union outrage
    AFP
  4. Magnus Carlsen confirms to ‘not play’ at Candidates 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn wants to see his team play an aggressive brand of cricket
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Juventus defend treatment of outcast Bonucci after union outrage
    AFP
  2. Barcelona appoints former playmaker Deco as its new sporting director
    AP
  3. Arsenal confirms Jurrien Timber ACL injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wiegman living in a ‘fairytale’ as England reaches Women’s World Cup final
    AFP
  5. ISL: Kerala Blasters to play three friendlies in UAE in September
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE updates quarterfinals: Praggnanandhaa beats Arjun, forces tiebreaks; Gukesh, Vidit Gujrarthi crash out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Juventus defend treatment of outcast Bonucci after union outrage
    AFP
  4. Magnus Carlsen confirms to ‘not play’ at Candidates 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn wants to see his team play an aggressive brand of cricket
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment