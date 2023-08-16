MagazineBuy Print

ISL: Kerala Blasters to play three friendlies in UAE in September

Kerala Blasters will play three friendly matches during the 11-day UAE camp which begins on September 5.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 19:13 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
Ivan Vukomanovic, Head coach of Kerala Blasters FC during match 97 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru in India on 11th February 2023. Photo: Shibu Preman /Focus Sports/ ISL
Ivan Vukomanovic, Head coach of Kerala Blasters FC during match 97 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru in India on 11th February 2023. Photo: Shibu Preman /Focus Sports/ ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman
infoIcon

Ivan Vukomanovic, Head coach of Kerala Blasters FC during match 97 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru in India on 11th February 2023. Photo: Shibu Preman /Focus Sports/ ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman

The Kerala Blasters will travel to the UAE in September for the final leg of their pre-season preparations.

The team will play three friendly matches during the 11-day UAE camp which begins on September 5.

The first match will be against Al Wasl FC on September 9 in Dubai’s Zabeel Stadium and this will be followed by friendlies against Sharjah FC (Sept. 12) in Sharjah and last year’s Pro League champion Shabab Al-Ahli (Sept. 15) at Al Awir, Dubai.

The Blasters completed a month-long pre-season camp in Kochi in July and are currently competing in the Durand Cup in Kolkata.

The Indian Super League (ISL) season will begin in September as Blasters aim for their maiden title.

