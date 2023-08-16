The Kerala Blasters will travel to the UAE in September for the final leg of their pre-season preparations.
The team will play three friendly matches during the 11-day UAE camp which begins on September 5.
The first match will be against Al Wasl FC on September 9 in Dubai’s Zabeel Stadium and this will be followed by friendlies against Sharjah FC (Sept. 12) in Sharjah and last year’s Pro League champion Shabab Al-Ahli (Sept. 15) at Al Awir, Dubai.
READ | Durand Cup 2023: FC Goa beats Downtown Heroes, qualifies for knockouts
The Blasters completed a month-long pre-season camp in Kochi in July and are currently competing in the Durand Cup in Kolkata.
The Indian Super League (ISL) season will begin in September as Blasters aim for their maiden title.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, August 16
- Live FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun vs Praggnandhaa balanced position; Vidit in lost position vs Abasov
- ISL: Kerala Blasters to play three friendlies in UAE in September
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC, AFC Cup live streaming info: When, where to watch 2nd round prelims
- East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score: EBFC 1-0 PFC as second half begins
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE