ISL: Kerala Blasters to play three friendlies in UAE in September

The Kerala Blasters will travel to the UAE in September for the final leg of their pre-season preparations.

The team will play three friendly matches during the 11-day UAE camp which begins on September 5.

The first match will be against Al Wasl FC on September 9 in Dubai’s Zabeel Stadium and this will be followed by friendlies against Sharjah FC (Sept. 12) in Sharjah and last year’s Pro League champion Shabab Al-Ahli (Sept. 15) at Al Awir, Dubai.

The Blasters completed a month-long pre-season camp in Kochi in July and are currently competing in the Durand Cup in Kolkata.

The Indian Super League (ISL) season will begin in September as Blasters aim for their maiden title.