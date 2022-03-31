Cafu, Matthäus amongst illustrious assistants for Qatar World Cup draw

Former world cup winners, Cafu of Brazil and Lothar Matthäus of Germany, will team up with six more assistants for the final FIFA World Cup draw on Friday to reveal the groups for the 2022 edition.

The full line-up of assistants will also include Ali Daei (IR Iran), Bora Milutinović (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia) with the host country Qatar being represented by Adel Ahmed MalAllah. The former defender represented Qatar at the FIFA World Youth Championship in 1981, when it won the silver medal, and at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in 1984.

“I’m thrilled to be a draw assistant in my home country, and proud of Qatar. A FIFA World Cup in our region is a dream come true for every Arab footballer and football fan. This generation will make history on the pitch and we cannot wait to welcome the world here in just a few months’ time,” said MalAllah.

The eight draw assistants will be supported by a conducting team comprised of two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Carli Lloyd, football pundit and former England player Jermaine Jenas, and British-Jamaican sports presenter Samantha Johnson.

The event will be staged at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and will get underway at 19:00 local time (21:30 IST).