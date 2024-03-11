Cameroon squad member among 52 players facing exclusion from domestic league for ‘dual identity

A member of Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations squad is among 52 players who face being excluded from the playoffs in the country’s top domestic league because of irregularities with their registrations.

Wilfried Nathan Douala and 51 other players deemed by the Cameroonian Football Federation to have “dual identity” lied about their ages and were temporarily suspended, French broadcaster RMC and Cameroonian media outlets reported on Monday.

One club alone — Yong Sports Academy — had 13 players highlighted for suspension or dual identity.

The federation on Sunday published squad lists for the teams participating in the playoffs that are scheduled to start on Friday, with 52 players’ names highlighted in red for having “dual identity.”

Douala, who plays for Victoria United FC, is 17 years old according to his registration.

The Associated Press has requested a comment from the federation.