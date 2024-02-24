League Cup final officials must avoid Liverpool bias, says Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino called on match officials to make fair decisions in their League Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday and cautioned them against being swayed by emotions over Juergen Klopp’s departure.

Pochettino pointed out his side’s penalty appeals were unfairly dismissed during their 4-1 defeat at Anfield in the Premier League last month.

“What we need to be sure is that we are going to compete and be fair in every single decision,” Pochettino said on Friday.

“When we played against Liverpool in Liverpool, I think not one key decision was for us. Two penalties were not given. Duels, 50-50s were always for the other colour, always red. I want to be treated in a fair way.”

The Argentine manager does not want the emotions and pressure surrounding Klopp’s farewell season to be a factor at play, hoping the referee, Chris Kavanagh, will officiate the challenges at Wembley without the ‘red’ bias.

“It’s nice, Liverpool is an amazing club and I love Klopp. It’s his last season here and we go to compete in the same way, both teams, and to see it for both clubs in the same way.

“But after my last experience playing there, what I want in Wembley is to go there and not feel the pressure. It is to play a game in the same level and the best team will win. But not to feel the pressure of people around.”

Pochettino was denied the previous chance to get his hands on English silverware during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, having lost the League Cup final to Chelsea in 2015.

Liverpool is eyeing a record-extending 10th League Cup victory while Chelsea is hoping to re-ignite its shaky season by winning the Cup for the sixth time.