Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian soccer confederation, said he hopes to meet with Ancelotti or his staff in the next few days to discuss the possibility of hiring him.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 11:44 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AP
Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference. (File Photo)
Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil will make another push to hire Carlo Ancelotti despite the coach’s intention to remain with Real Madrid next season.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian soccer confederation, said he hopes to meet with Ancelotti or his staff in the next few days to discuss the possibility of hiring him.

“We see him as one of the best soccer coaches in the world,” Rodrigues said in Madrid at the official launch of a friendly between Brazil and Spain to boost the fight against racism.

“He is a winner and every athlete who played for him say that they miss him and that he is the best coach that they ever had.”

Ancelotti was thankful for Brazil’s interest but last month said he will finish his Madrid contract, which runs through the 2023-24 season. He said he and the club are in agreement for him to stay.

Brazil has been without a coach since Tite left after the World Cup in Qatar. Brazil will play a friendly against Guinea in Spain on Saturday and three days later faces Senegal in Portugal.

Carlo Ancelotti /

Brazil /

Real Madrid

