WATCH | Ancelotti: I will never talk about Brazil, I’m staying at Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti moves to tamp down discussion of his possible future move to the Brazilian national team, saying he was focused on the Spanish giant and its upcoming season.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 16:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti moves to tamp down discussion of his possible future move to the Brazilian national team, saying he was focused on the Spanish giant and its upcoming season.

“I will never talk about Brazil, about what is going to happen,” says Ancelotti in Los Angeles, where Real Madrid is training ahead its first of four US friendlies on Sunday against AC Milan at the Rose Bowl. 

