Champion Atletico Madrid suffers shock loss at Alaves

Atletico Madrid's Spanish title defence was dealt a blow as it suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at lowly Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday.

Centre-back Victor Laguardia's fourth-minute header from a Ruben Duarte corner was enough for the host to secure its first win of the season as it moved off the foot of the table.

The result left Diego Simeone's side second on 14 points, two behind leader Real Madrid, which is in action later on Saturday when it hosts Villarreal.

"We need to improve and ensure that our games are more consistent, because right now they really aren't," Simeone said.

"It's always tough when the opposition closes up shop. We didn't have the kind of speed or skill needed to undo them. The most important thing for us is to improve and grow and I'm confident we're heading in the right direction with the work we're doing," he added.

Atleti huffed and puffed as it attempted to find a way back into the match after such an early blow, but was kept out by admirable defending from the host.

Marcos Llorente, Luis Suarez and substitute Angel Correa all went close for the visitor and Laguardia headed Kieran Trippier's shot off the line.

Tomas Pina missed a glorious chance to double Alaves's lead nine minutes from time, but fired over when unmarked on the penalty spot - but his side hung on to claim a first victory over Atleti since 2003.