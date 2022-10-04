Football

Champions League: Ancelotti urges Real Madrid players to step up against Shakhtar Donetsk

Ancelotti stressed to his players that they need to up their game at home on Wednesday against a Shakhtar side that is are unbeaten in its two Champions League games so far.

Reuters
04 October, 2022 19:44 IST
04 October, 2022 19:44 IST
Carlo Ancelotti addresses the press conference on the eve of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League first-round Group F match against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex in Valdebebas, outskirts of Madrid, on October 4, 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti addresses the press conference on the eve of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League first-round Group F match against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex in Valdebebas, outskirts of Madrid, on October 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ancelotti stressed to his players that they need to up their game at home on Wednesday against a Shakhtar side that is are unbeaten in its two Champions League games so far.

Real Madrid will have to be at their best to beat a dangerous Shakhtar Donetsk, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday as he prepares his team for the Champions League Group F clash after a disappointing draw in LaLiga at the weekend.

Karim Benzema missed a late penalty on Sunday as Real dropped their first points of the season in the league after being held 1-1 at home by Osasuna who had been reduced to 10 men late on.

Ancelotti stressed to his players that they need to up their game at home on Wednesday against a Shakhtar side that is unbeaten in its two Champions League games so far, the second being a 4-1 thrashing of RB Leipzig.

Also Read
Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

The Ukrainian club is second in the group on four points, behind leaders Real on six.

"We want to improve and show another attitude, another identity considering that we are going to play against a dangerous team that started the group very well," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"I think it is clear that we did not play our best game on Sunday. We all know that it is a very important game to get to nine points and we are well prepared for it."

The Italian also backed Benzema to find his form again after returning from a three-week knee injury layoff and that the penalty miss against Osasuna was not a concern.

Also Read | Guardiola: Haaland peerless; no one can compete with him

"When Karim plays a game in which he doesn't show the level that is expected from him, there will be criticism. That's normal, but it doesn't affect us," Ancelotti said.

The manager may have some selection issues in midfield on Wednesday as he was not sure if veteran playmaker Luka Modric would be fit to start. However, he expected goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to be back from injury in time for the Clasico against rivals Barcelona on Oct. 16.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us