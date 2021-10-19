Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League LIVE: Firmino makes 300th club appearance, live updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League being played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute update.

12:10 am: 20 minutes to kick-off!

The players of both the teams are out to warm up with the focus on the visitor. Will Liverpool be able to beat Atletico in its own backyard? Keep following this space for live updates.

11:55 pm: 35 minutes to go for the kick off!

Tonight, multiple heavyweights get into action with Manchester City beginning the Matchday with a convincing 4-0 lead over Club Brugge. PSG, on the other hand, starts against RB Leipzing later tonight

11:20 pm: Confirmed Line-ups:

Atletico Starting XI: Oblak, Kogdongbia, Hermoso, Felipe, Trippier, Carrasco, Koke, Lemar, Rodrigo, Greizmann, Felix

Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keïta, Milner, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Match Preview

Liverpool heads to Atletico Madrid seeking a third straight win in the group and likely to welcome back Brazil internationals Alisson Becker and Fabinho after their late returns from national team duty.

READ: Klopp not enthused by Atletico style, but cannot argue with results

The players flew straight to Madrid on Friday instead of returning to England, where they would have had to quarantine, and therefore missed Liverpool's 5-0 win at Watford on Saturday.

Liverpool also scored five goals in its last Champions League game — 5-1 at Porto.

Liverpool won the 2019 final in Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium but lost there in 2020 en route to a last-16 exit.

The game is scheduled for a kick-off at 12:30 am IST.

(via Reuters)

Where can you watch?