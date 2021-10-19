Champions League Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League LIVE: Firmino makes 300th club appearance, live updates Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Champions League round 3 match at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. Team Sportstar MADRID Last Updated: 20 October, 2021 00:10 IST Liverpool won the 2019 final in Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium but lost there in 2020 en route to a last-16 exit. (File Photo) - REUTERS Team Sportstar MADRID Last Updated: 20 October, 2021 00:10 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League being played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute update.12:10 am: 20 minutes to kick-off!The players of both the teams are out to warm up with the focus on the visitor. Will Liverpool be able to beat Atletico in its own backyard? Keep following this space for live updates. Warm-up time in Madrid #ATMLIV pic.twitter.com/BstiNlgdc4— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2021 11:55 pm: 35 minutes to go for the kick off!Tonight, multiple heavyweights get into action with Manchester City beginning the Matchday with a convincing 4-0 lead over Club Brugge. PSG, on the other hand, starts against RB Leipzing later tonight11:20 pm: Confirmed Line-ups:Atletico Starting XI: Oblak, Kogdongbia, Hermoso, Felipe, Trippier, Carrasco, Koke, Lemar, Rodrigo, Greizmann, FelixLiverpool Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keïta, Milner, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mané.Match PreviewLiverpool heads to Atletico Madrid seeking a third straight win in the group and likely to welcome back Brazil internationals Alisson Becker and Fabinho after their late returns from national team duty.READ: Klopp not enthused by Atletico style, but cannot argue with resultsThe players flew straight to Madrid on Friday instead of returning to England, where they would have had to quarantine, and therefore missed Liverpool's 5-0 win at Watford on Saturday.Liverpool also scored five goals in its last Champions League game — 5-1 at Porto.Liverpool won the 2019 final in Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium but lost there in 2020 en route to a last-16 exit. The game is scheduled for a kick-off at 12:30 am IST.(via Reuters)Where can you watch?Champions League matches will be telecast on Sony Ten network and can be streamed live on the OTT Platforms Jio TV and Sony LIV.