Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Kane starts for the Bavarians

BAY vs PSG: Follow the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Updated : Nov 27, 2024 01:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane scoring the 2-0 goal from the penalty spot during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on November 22, 2024. (Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO
Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane scoring the 2-0 goal from the penalty spot during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on November 22, 2024. (Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO | Photo Credit: LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS
Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane scoring the 2-0 goal from the penalty spot during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on November 22, 2024. (Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO | Photo Credit: LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

  • November 27, 2024 01:23
    LIVE action next!

    Teams are getting ready for the kick-off.

    Bayern Munich vs PSG will start soon. Stay tuned for LIVE coverage. 

  • November 27, 2024 00:40
    PSG Starting XI

    Safanov (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha; Barcola, Dembele, Asensio

  • November 27, 2024 00:38
    Bayern Munich Starting Lineup
  • November 27, 2024 00:06
    Allianz Arena is ready for UCL action
  • November 27, 2024 00:04
    Predicted XIs

    Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane 

    PSG (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo; Neves, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Vitinha, Barcola; Asensio

  • November 27, 2024 00:03
    Preview

    Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league stage clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday.

    Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAY vs PSG in UEFA Champions League?

    BAY vs PSG: All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

  • November 26, 2024 23:44
    Kick-off time

    The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for kick-off on Wednesday, November 27 at 1:30 AM IST.

  • November 26, 2024 23:44
    Live-streaming info

    The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

    This is for viewers in Indian subcontinent. 

  • November 26, 2024 23:44
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

