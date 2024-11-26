Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Kane starts for the Bavarians

- November 27, 2024 01:23LIVE action next!
Teams are getting ready for the kick-off.
Bayern Munich vs PSG will start soon. Stay tuned for LIVE coverage.
- November 27, 2024 00:40PSG Starting XI
Safanov (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha; Barcola, Dembele, Asensio
- November 27, 2024 00:38Bayern Munich Starting Lineup
- November 27, 2024 00:06Allianz Arena is ready for UCL action
- November 27, 2024 00:04Predicted XIs
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane
PSG (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo; Neves, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Vitinha, Barcola; Asensio
- November 27, 2024 00:03Preview
Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league stage clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday.
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAY vs PSG in UEFA Champions League?
BAY vs PSG: All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
- November 26, 2024 23:44Kick-off time
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for kick-off on Wednesday, November 27 at 1:30 AM IST.
- November 26, 2024 23:44Live-streaming info
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
This is for viewers in Indian subcontinent.
- November 26, 2024 23:44Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Latest on Sportstar
- Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Kane starts for the Bavarians
- Barcelona vs Brest LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Lineups out; Lewandowski starts in BAR v BRE; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
- Sporting vs Arsenal LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Saka, Gyokeres start in SPO v ARS; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
- Manchester City vs Feyenoord LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Haaland starts in MCI v FEY; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
- Inter Miami hires Lionel Messi’s former teammate Javier Mascherano as new coach
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE