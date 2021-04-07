Bayern Munich vs PSG LIVE: UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal fixture between Bayern Munich and PSG at the Allianz Arena.

11:00 PM IST - Injury news: Bayern Munich will be without the likes of Serge Gnabry (COVID-19), Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso who are out with injury.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain will miss the services of the injured Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi, Marco Verratti (coronavirus) and Leandro Paredes (accumulation of yellow cards).