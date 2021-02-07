Leipzig v Liverpool Champions League game to be played in Budapest

RB Leipzig will play Liverpool in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie in Budapest after German authorities denied the English side entry into the country due to COVID-19 protocols, UEFA said on Sunday.

RB Leipzig was due to host Jurgen Klopp's side on Feb. 16 at the Red Bull Arena. But Germany has banned all arrivals from areas affected by COVID-19 mutations until at least Feb. 17, with the only exceptions made for German citizens or residents.

Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

"UEFA can confirm that the Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool will now take place at Puskas Arena in Budapest," it said in a statement.

"UEFA would like to thank RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their support and agreeing to host the match in question."

Football leagues see hope, concerns with Champions League plan

Germany's Borussia Moenchengladbach is also considering its options for the first leg of its tie against Manchester City on Feb. 24 should the ban be extended.