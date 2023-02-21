UEFA Champions League

Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch the Champions League round of 16 clash?

Here is all you need to know about the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Team Sportstar
21 February, 2023 15:50 IST
Real Madrid’s Eder Militao, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric during training.

Real Madrid’s Eder Militao, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric during training. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

PREVIEW

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp conceded that he had not been able to bring himself to rewatch last season’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid until this past weekend, insisting reliving the experience was “torture”.

The Reds won their first three matches against Real in European competition, between 1981 and 2009. Since then, however, they are winless in six games against them, with five of those ending in defeat.

Two of those losses came in the 2018 and 2022 finals, the latter being particularly painful for Klopp ahead of the visit of Real to Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

“Different things happened to us with Real Madrid,” Klopp told a news conference on Monday. “One of the biggest clubs in the world, super experienced.

“Our own story, we played this final in Paris (last year). I didn’t watch it back until this weekend and I know why I didn’t watch it back now, it was proper torture.

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet again in the Champions League

“We played a good game and could’ve won the game. They scored a decisive goal and we didn’t. You could see how experienced Madrid is.”

Liverpool is enduring a disappointing season domestically, sitting eighth in the Premier League standings, 19 points behind leader Arsenal.

PREDICTED 11
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Klopp does not believe that means Liverpool should go into Tuesday’s clash against the record 14-time European champion with any trepidation.

“I’m really happy we can play this game now rather than a few weeks ago,” Klopp added. “We need to play a super game. Two super games to be honest to get through. I have no problem with that.

“We always work so hard for qualifying for the Champions League that I really think you have to cherish these moments. It will be a special game.

“I expect Anfield on their toes. They saw us in better shape last two games, more things to look forward to. It’s Real Madrid. We can’t play this game without respect. They are absolutely world class. It’s a well set-up team and that’s why it’s so difficult. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.”

Klopp also added that there is a “chance” Darwin Nunez could be fit to play against Real. The Uruguayan forward went off with a shoulder injury against Newcastle United at the weekend.

-REUTERS

All you need to know about Liverpool vs Real Madrid first leg
When and where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League clash?
The Champions League clash, Liverpool vs Real Madrid, will be played at Anfield in England. The kick-off is scheduled for a 1:30 am kick-off.
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League?
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash Liverpool and Real Madrid will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network,
How to live stream Champions League round of 16 match, Liverpool vs Real Madrid?
The Champions League round of 16 clash, Liverpool vs Real Madrid, can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

