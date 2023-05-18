Champions League stat: Manchester City’s incredible home record too hot for Real Madrid

Manchester City dominated Real Madrid in a 4-0 thrashing and a 5-1 aggregate win on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium to book its place in the UEFA Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola’s men drew 1-1 away to the competition holder last week and came into the second leg as a heavy favourite owing to their strong record at home.

The Citizens, who had beaten Madrid 4-3 in the same fixture last season, opened the scoring twice in the first half through a Bernardo Silva brace before Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez completed the rout in the second period.

The win extended Man City’s unbeaten record at home in the competition to 26 matches, comprising of 24 victories and two draws, over a period of five years.

In this sequence, City has scored 85 times while conceding only 19 in return.

City’s last defeat at home was on the opening matchday of the 2018-19 season to Lyon with goals from Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir.