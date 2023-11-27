MagazineBuy Print

PSG's Champions League tie with Newcastle like a final, says Enrique

Paris St Germain will approach the Champions League game at home to Newcastle United like a final, manager Luis Enrique said on Monday.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 20:32 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique.
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain will approach the Champions League game at home to Newcastle United like a final, manager Luis Enrique said on Monday.

PSG finds itself in a delicately poised Group F, where all four sides can still progress, and will hope to make use of home advantage in Tuesday’s game in Paris.

“The Parc des Princes will carry us, I expect a great atmosphere. We really need the fans, we need a warmer and more passionate stadium than normal,” Luis Enrique told a press conference.

“We will play this game like a final. At this level, home games are key matches. The public is a special asset for us, we expect incredible support.”

READ | Pep Guardiola praises the late Terry Venables’ ‘incredible’ impact on Barcelona and Spanish football

PSG lost 4-1 when they played Newcastle in October, and after the Premier League side’s 4-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday, Luis Enrique is preparing for another tough challenge.

“They’re very strong physically, they’re able to press hard and very high, there’s a lot of intensity.

“If you saw their last game against Chelsea, the physical date is still at that level. We know that will be the case again tomorrow, we will have to be ready.”

PSG has won the last six league games to take them top of Ligue 1, but the manager still expects more from his side.

“The team is still not what I want it to be, but we’re in a process of discovery, we can get even more out of our players, and we can go even further,” Enrique said.

“But I like what I see already. There is already a lot of satisfaction but still a lot of room for improvement.”

Just three points separate group leaders Borussia Dortmund from bottom club Newcastle, but PSG can secure progress if they defeat the English side and AC Milan fail to win against Dortmund.

“We’re in a difficult, tight group, tomorrow the match is decisive since the group can be decided after the fifth matchday,” Luis Enrique said.

“But everything could also be decided on the last day, but I know my team is ready for tomorrow and can do great things.”

PSG is second in Group F on six points, one point behind Dortmund and one point ahead of Milan, with Newcastle on four points.

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
