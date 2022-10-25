UEFA Champions League

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea LIVE, UEFA Champions League: Starting lineups out; Live streaming info; When, where to watch

Follow for all live updates from the UEFA Champions League fixture between RB Salzburg and Chelsea.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 25 October, 2022 21:39 IST
Chelsea’s English head coach Graham Potter would be looking to continue his unbeaten streak with the London club.

Chelsea’s English head coach Graham Potter would be looking to continue his unbeaten streak with the London club. | Photo Credit: JOE KLAMAR

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the UEFA Champions League fixture between RB Salzburg and Chelsea from the Red Bull Arena. in Salzburg

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Starting lineups
RB Salzburg: Kohn (GK), Adamu, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Sucic, Gourna-Douath, Pavlovic, Wober(c), Dedic, Okafor, Bernardo,
Chelsea: Kepa (GK), Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Pulisic, Jorginho (c), Kovacic, Sterling, Gallagher, Havertz, Aubameyang.

PREVIEW

Back-to-back wins over AC Milan have lifted Chelsea from the bottom of Group E to the top. The two-time champion still has work to do to qualify, though.

Just three points separate the four teams in the group as Chelsea heads to second-place Salzburg on Tuesday and Milan travels to Dinamo Zagreb. The loser of the game in Zagreb will likely be knocked out of contention.

If it’s a draw, the winner of the Salzburg-Chelsea game will advance. Salzburg is looking to advance to the round of 16 for the second straight year, whereas Chelsea hasn’t failed to advance from the group stage since the 2012-13 season — when it was the defending champion.

Even if Chelsea loses in Austria, the team will get another chance to qualify when Dinamo visits Stamford Bridge in the final round.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea: Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
Where will the RB Salzburg vs Chelsea kick-off?
The RB Salzburg vs Chelsea match will kick-off at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg at 10:15 PM IST, October 25.
Where will the RB Salzburg vs Chelsea match be telecasted?
The RB Salzburg vs Chelsea match will be telecasted live on the Sony Ten 2 channel (SD and HD).
Where will the RB Salzburg vs Chelsea match be live streamed?
The RB Salzburg vs Chelsea match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and Jio TV app.

