RB Salzburg vs Chelsea LIVE, UEFA Champions League: Starting lineups out; Live streaming info; When, where to watch

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Starting lineups RB Salzburg: Kohn (GK), Adamu, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Sucic, Gourna-Douath, Pavlovic, Wober(c), Dedic, Okafor, Bernardo, Chelsea: Kepa (GK), Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Pulisic, Jorginho (c), Kovacic, Sterling, Gallagher, Havertz, Aubameyang.

PREVIEW

Back-to-back wins over AC Milan have lifted Chelsea from the bottom of Group E to the top. The two-time champion still has work to do to qualify, though.

Just three points separate the four teams in the group as Chelsea heads to second-place Salzburg on Tuesday and Milan travels to Dinamo Zagreb. The loser of the game in Zagreb will likely be knocked out of contention.

If it’s a draw, the winner of the Salzburg-Chelsea game will advance. Salzburg is looking to advance to the round of 16 for the second straight year, whereas Chelsea hasn’t failed to advance from the group stage since the 2012-13 season — when it was the defending champion.

Even if Chelsea loses in Austria, the team will get another chance to qualify when Dinamo visits Stamford Bridge in the final round.