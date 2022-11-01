UEFA Champions League

AC Milan will reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2014 if it avoids defeat against RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

Rome 01 November, 2022 23:11 IST
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli reacts during a Serie A game against Torino.

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday his side must go on the attack as it searches for a Champions League last-16 place against RB Salzburg.

Milan will reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2014 if it avoids defeat against the Austrian visitor on Wednesday.

“We’re not a team that’s capable of controlling,” Piolo told reporters.

“It’s not in our way of playing, going on the field to save our energy, and wait and see.

“We need to attack and do it well, in a compact and balanced way,” he added.

On Monday, the Italian club announced Pioli had signed a contract extension until 2025 after guiding it to its first Scudetto in 11 years last season.

“I thanked the players because without them all this work would not have been possible,” the 57-year-old said.

“My reality has become a dream. I want to make the most of it day after day and extend it as long as possible,” he added.

