Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, Champions League: When and Where to watch, predicted XI, team news

Bayern Munich hosts Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday with both teams already guaranteed a place in the knockout stage.

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 13:12 IST
Bayern Munich’s players warm up during a training session in Munich, southern Germany, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group C match against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich’s players warm up during a training session in Munich, southern Germany, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group C match against Inter Milan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Only 10 teams have finished a single Champions League group stage with six wins from six matches.

Bayern could achieve the feat for the third time with a victory on Tuesday in Group C over Inter Milan, which is already guaranteed to finish in second place so may choose to rest some players.

Predicted 11
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Upamecano, Pavard, Mazraoui, Davies, Goretzka, Sabitzer, Musiala, Coman, Mane, Choupo-Moting
Inter Milan: Onana, De Vrij, Skriniar, Acerbi, Dumfries, Asllani, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dzeko, Dimarco, Martinez

When and where will Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, on November 2.

When and where to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan?

All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan?

The UCL match between Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

